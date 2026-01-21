Iran arrests 470 alleged 'key figures' behind unrest

Iranian security forces have arrested more than 470 "key figures behind the recent wave of violent unrest and terrorist activities" in the country, Iranian state news channel PressTV reported on Tuesday.

Those detained were involved in the killing of security personnel and civilians, setting fire to mosques, and the destruction of public and private properties, the Intelligence Ministry was quoted by state media as saying.

Of those arrested, 134 people were reportedly identified as "leaders and influential field agents of a US-Israeli terrorist network", Iran's state TV said. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accused them of forming terrorist cells during nationwide protests and committing "Daesh-like" acts, it said in reference to ISIS.

Iranian authorities on Monday said they intend to "severely punish" those responsible for "terrorist incidents" in the country, while offering leniency to people who were “deceived” by foreign powers into protesting.

Officials have repeatedly accused the US and Israel, without providing evidence, of orchestrating violence and armed attacks during demonstrations that began on December 28 over the country's economic woes. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian this week said protests were “hijacked by foreign-backed rioters” as a “continuation of the failed and unsuccessful” US-Israeli campaign against Tehran.

"What began late last month as peaceful protests over economic hardship across Iran turned violent after public statements by US and Israeli regime figures encouraged vandalism and disorder," said Iran's PressTV quoting Iranian authorities.

The widespread protests across Iran's 31 provinces marked one of the biggest challenges to clerical rule in the country in more than a decade. The unrest evolved from complaints about the country's dire economic situation to calls for regime change.

At least 4,519 people have been killed in the protests, the US-based Human Rights Activists in Iran rights group (Hrana) estimates. Of the death toll, 4,251 have been identified as protesters, and 197 as security personnel and government supporters, Hrana said in its latest statement. A total of 26,314 people linked to the demonstrations have also been arrested since December 28, it added. Hrana data relies on the work of activists inside and outside the country.

While the Iranian government blames the deaths of civilians and security forces on "armed terrorists", rights groups have documented a deadly clampdown on demonstrations by the regime, with published videos and field reports confirming "direct gunfire against protesters", according to Hrana.

The real death toll is believed to be much higher than reported. Hrana said on Tuesday that an additional 9,049 deaths remain under investigation. An internet shutdown imposed by authorities since January 8 has made it difficult to obtain and verify information from inside Iran, despite reports of brief and intermittent connectivity.

The UN Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session on Friday to discuss the "alarming violence" against protesters, following a request from a group of countries.

Diplomats said Iran ​had sent to missions pages ‍of rebuttal against allegations of a crackdown, saying the clashes followed armed attacks on security ⁠forces.