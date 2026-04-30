Qatar rejects 'false reports' that it backed ICC prosecutor against Israeli officials

Qatar rejected claims and media reports that it backed International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan if he pursued legal action against Israeli officials.

“Recent attempts to implicate Qatar in improper discussions with officials of the International Criminal Court – purportedly regarding potential arrest warrants for Israeli officials – are categorically false,” Qatar's International Media Office said on Wednesday.

“These claims have been put forward by Israeli officials who have repeatedly spread false information about Qatar through selective leaks to serve their own interests.

“They wrongfully invoke Qatar’s name to divert attention from their own conduct and distort the facts in an effort to avoid legal scrutiny.

“Their accusations have been consistently discredited and shown to be untrue.”

Qatar said it would remain vigilant against the attacks and would continue to defend itself “while pursuing peace and stability in the region”.

The denial follows a Wall Street Journal report this week that alleged Qatari support for Mr Khan if he pursued legal action against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ICC issued arrest warrants for Mr Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza in 2024.

The WSJ report was picked up by Israeli media outlets and Mr Netanyahu also used it to blast the ICC.

Mr Khan, who investigates war crimes, crimes against humanity and ​genocide, ⁠has taken leave of ‌absence pending an inquiry into accusations of a non-consensual sexual interaction with a ​lawyer in his office. He rejects any allegations of wrongdoing.

The ICC has been thrust into crisis by the investigations into Mr Khan as well as by US sanctions over the court's actions, including the arrest warrants for Israeli officials.