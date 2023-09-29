UAE and Iran officials review parliamentary ties in Johannesburg meeting

A leading Emirati official has underlined the UAE's efforts to improve co-operation with Iran during a meeting in South Africa.

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, had a meeting with Mohammad Bagher Qualibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, on the sidelines of the ninth Brics Parliamentary Forum held in Johannesburg on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to develop relations between the two countries and boost bilateral ties.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Mr Ghobash said the UAE's membership to the newly expanded Brics group reflects the country's commitment to support the value of peace, development and well-being of people and nations around the world.

He said co-operation and strong relations can help achieve future regional security, stressing the importance of joint action to achieve each countries' best interests.

Mr Ghobash added that co-operation can further strengthen convergence on regional and international matters of mutual concern, especially during international gatherings such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, and the Brics group.

Last month, the Brics group invited the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and Argentina to join the bloc, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The new members will be formally admitted on January 1, 2024.

President Sheikh Mohamed praised the move at the time.

“We respect the vision of the Brics leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We look forward to a continued commitment of co-operation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, Mohammed Jamshidi, said the decision was a “strategic success” and a historic development for Iranian foreign policy.