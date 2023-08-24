President Sheikh Mohamed hails UAE's Brics invitation in talks with Indian leader Modi

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks for the UAE's invitation to join the Brics group of nations during a call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The Emirates is one of six countries – along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and Argentina – that will form part of the extended economic bloc.

Brics is an acronym of the group's founding members of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It is viewed by some as an alternative to the firmly established G7 group of developed countries.

During the phone call, Sheikh Mohamed offered his thanks and appreciation for the approval of the Brics leaders for the UAE's elevation to member status, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE leader said the move would help consolidate the UAE's position on the global stage.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Brics directive, which was confirmed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a message on social media.

“We respect the vision of the Brics leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We look forward to a continued commitment of co-operation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world.”

Sheikh Mohamed also congratulated Mr Modi and the people of India on the country's landmark achievement in becoming the first country to land on the southern lunar pole on Wednesday.

The historic moment, streamed live by the Indian space agency, was watched by Mr Modi and millions around the world.

For his part, Mr Modi congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE's joining of Brics and thanked him for his support of India's success in the space sector.