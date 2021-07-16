More than 2,000 top pupils eligible for UAE golden visa

High-school pupils who achieved top marks in their final exams would be granted golden visas by the UAE government.

Thousands of pupils in the country are eligible to receive a golden visa, the Emirates Schools Establishment has announced.

The UAE’s public school operator said more than 2,000 pupils and their families would be able to get the visas as a result of the top grades they achieved this year.

The 2,036 selected pupils study at UAE public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum.

It was announced earlier this month that the UAE government would grant golden visas to high-school pupils who achieved top marks in their final exams.

Children who scored 95 per cent or more will receive a 10-year visa for themselves and their immediate families.

The UAE government said the move was an "appreciation of the efforts of outstanding students and their families, and within the framework of the UAE government's direction to create an attractive and encouraging environment for talented people".

"This comes in recognition of our outstanding students and in alignment with the UAE government, which is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for distinguished and talented people,” read a tweet from the Emirates Schools Establishment.

The extraordinary pupils are being advised to apply for for the golden residency visa on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website.

Pupils who are live in Dubai can apply through the website of the Directorate General for Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

The long-term visa system has been rapidly expanded to a wide range of residents in recent months, from scientists and academics to businesspeople and public figures.

This week the UAE announced its plan to award 100,000 golden visas to the world's best coders.

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

World Cup warm up matches May 24 Pakistan v Afghanistan, Bristol; Sri Lanka v South Africa, Cardiff May 25 England v Australia, Southampton; India v New Zealand, The Oval May 26 South Africa v West Indies, Bristol; Pakistan v Bangladesh, Cardiff May 27 Australia v Sri Lanka, Southampton; England v Afghanistan, The Oval May 28 West Indies v New Zealand, Bristol; Bangladesh v India, Cardiff

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

