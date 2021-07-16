More than 2,000 top pupils eligible for UAE golden visa

Thousands of pupils in the country are eligible to receive a golden visa, the Emirates Schools Establishment has announced.
The UAE’s public school operator said more than 2,000 pupils and their families would be able to get the visas as a result of the top grades they achieved this year.
The 2,036 selected pupils study at UAE public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education curriculum.
It was announced earlier this month that the UAE government would grant golden visas to high-school pupils who achieved top marks in their final exams.
Children who scored 95 per cent or more will receive a 10-year visa for themselves and their immediate families.
The UAE government said the move was an "appreciation of the efforts of outstanding students and their families, and within the framework of the UAE government's direction to create an attractive and encouraging environment for talented people".
"This comes in recognition of our outstanding students and in alignment with the UAE government, which is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for distinguished and talented people,” read a tweet from the Emirates Schools Establishment.
Image 1 of 9
20190624RMC0108429 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives UAE students at the Sea Palace in Abu Dhabi. Rashed Al Mansoori / Ministry of Presidential Affairs (Rashed Al Mansoori / Ministry of)
The extraordinary pupils are being advised to apply for for the golden residency visa on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website.
Pupils who are live in Dubai can apply through the website of the Directorate General for Residency and Foreigners Affairs.
The long-term visa system has been rapidly expanded to a wide range of residents in recent months, from scientists and academics to businesspeople and public figures.
This week the UAE announced its plan to award 100,000 golden visas to the world's best coders.
