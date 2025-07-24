Sheikh Hamdan launches Dubai Mallathon to allow people to exercise in shopping centres

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced an initiative to allow people to run in the city's shopping centres during the summer heat.

Dubai Mallathon will enable several sites to become health and fitness areas from 7am to 10am during August. People will be able to exercise at Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, the Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Marina Mall.

“With the Dubai Mallathon, we’re turning familiar spaces into places that inspire movement, connection and better habits," state news agency Wam reported Sheikh Hamdan as saying. “We want everyone in Dubai to feel they can stay active and energised in welcoming spaces built with their needs in mind. This reflects our broader commitment to placing people and families at the heart of our development plans.”

The project is part of a wider aim to foster a sense of connection, encourage healthier lifestyles and create a more vibrant, supportive social life, Wam reported.

“Every step you take moves us closer towards a healthier Dubai,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “This is a shared journey. We are all partners in transforming our city into the world’s best place to live, work and visit.”

Participation in Dubai Mallathon is free of charge and can be completed by registering through the official website www.dubaimallathon.ae.

