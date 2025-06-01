'This is how you dress at Dubai Mall': Viral post sparks fashion etiquette debate

A viral post by Dubai content creator Jacquelyn May has sparked a discussion on modest fashion etiquette at Dubai Mall, one of the emirate's major tourist draws.
The content creator, who uses the social media handle @jacquelynnmayy, shared a video on May 28 in which she is wearing a tradition Emirati Mukhawar dress and saying, “you see how we show up to Dubai Mall? Very respectful, very put together".
She continues by saying that the modest dress is “not doing the most, just doing it right". She continues to say that this is Dubai Mall and not a “Victoria’s Secret fashion show".
The post received widespread approval from Dubai residents, amassing more than 31 thousand likes, including one from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
Dubai Mall, one of the largest malls in the world, and one of emirate's most visited spots by tourists and residents, has a list of rules for visitors on its premises and website.
When it comes to clothing, Dubai Mall’s website states: “Kindly wear respectful clothing. Shoulders and knees should be covered.”
Social media users posted messages of agreement and encouragement under the video, with many thanking Jacquelyn for speaking up about the subject. One comment read, “As an Emirati: Thank you and to others like you".
Another comment read, “Thank you for this awareness of respect to the tradition and religion of any country we live in". A third comment said, “We always respect those who respect our cultures".
A recent viral post by Egyptian artist and model Helena Shahin, in which she mentioned a Dubai Mall security guard told her to "wear a shirt", sparked dissenting opinions. One user commented, "I personally don't think you have to conform to another culture when you visit a new place as far as how you dress".
Since its opening in 2008, Dubai Mall has attracted millions of visitors annually, offering a diverse range of attractions and experiences. In 2023, the mall welcomed a record 105 million visitors, marking a 19 per cent increase from the previous year.
