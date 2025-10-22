Silent assassin Umar Nurmagomedov back to make some noise at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi

Umar Nurmagomedov is a man of few words, a fighter happy to let his fists do the talking. But Dagestan's silent assassin is ready to make some noise at UFC 321.

On Saturday, he begins his quest to plot a path back to Merab Dvalishvili, the UFC bantamweight king and industry gold standard.

Standing in his way is Mario Bautista, the fast-rising American looking to stake his own claim to be next in line to try to solve the Dvalishvili dilemma.

“All good. Everything is perfect,” he tells The National over Zoom when asked how preparations are going.

It’s an intriguing matchup, one of many the matchmakers have conjured for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov hasn’t fought since losing to Dvalishvili in January, the only blemish in a 19-fight pro career.

Bautista (12-2) is riding an eight-fight win streak, including a statement win over former two-weight UFC champion Jose Aldo and an almost effortless victory over the much-hyped Patchy Mix following his defection from Bellator.

“He's a good opponent, a good striker, you know, his movement is good, and his shape is good, and we’re going to fight and show who is better.

“We’re going to see on Saturday night. It doesn't make sense to talk now, I'm here better, I'm there better. Everybody's going see who's better.”

Few fighters have caused Dvalishvili the problems Nurmagomedov did in their meeting at UFC 311. A straight right to the face in Round 1 had the champion back-peddling while the unpredictable kicks – few in MMA disguise theirs better – kept the rampaging Georgian from attempting many of his takedown attempts.

No question Nurmagomedov had the better of the opening rounds, even securing a takedown of his own. The slick southpaw landed the better shots during some ferocious exchanges before Dvalishvili did what Dvalishvili does: impose his will, drag his opponent into deep waters and drown them with a pace unmatched anywhere in combat sports. Merab mushroomed while Umar melted. The champion took the last three rounds and the decision.

Nurmagomedov feels he can make the necessary adjustments should they meet again.

“Of course, every fight you're learning something, and from that fight, I learnt that sometimes some things happen that you don’t expect. But you have to keep [going] and do what you love."

Does he feel he can beat him? “Of course [I can beat him]. You can’t even ask this question. I will correct [mistakes] and work more than anybody.”

Since beating Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili has defended his title twice, the last time out earlier this month when he took a unanimous decision over Cory Sandhagen.

“I saw his fight [with Sandhagen]. It was a good performance, they both showed a good fight and then he [Dvalishvili] does how he always does. I was not surprised.”

Nurmagomedov name

Nurmagomedov's lineage is MMA royalty. The family name carries considerable weight in combat sports. Umar is the older brother of Usman Nurmagomedov, who successfully defended his PFL lightweight belt in Dubai earlier this month, and the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Khabib retired from fighting undefeated in 29 fights and as the undisputed king of the UFC’s lightweight division. Usman’s unanimous win over Paul Hughes in Dubai on October 3 took his record to 20 wins with one no contest. Umar’s only loss was to Dvalishvili.

Few areas produce such a high concentration of cage killers as Dagestan. The Nurmagomedovs are the republic’s most well-known fighting family and there are few times they do not travel into battle together.

Khabib is a familiar sight at all of Umar’s fights and will once again corner him at the Etihad Arena on Saturday. Umar says it’s a huge advantage having his “older brother” to call on for advice.

“He is my coach, I listen to him because I believe in him. I know his knowledge, his experience … I try to listen to him and follow every [instruction].”

Does he feel the weight of expectation carrying on the family name?

“You can't think about something in the cage too much. You don't have time to think. In the cage, I think just about my opponent, how to take victory, and about [putting on a] good performance.”

Victory will almost certainly catapult Nurmagomedov back to the No 1 contender spot, although Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan may have some thoughts on that. Nurmagomedov's prediction against Bautista on Saturday? "Just to win," the silent assassin says with a smile.

