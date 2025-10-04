Usman Nurmagomedov extends perfect record with 'amazing' win over Paul Hughes in PFL rematch

Usman Nurmagomedov dedicated his latest commanding victory to his father after extending his perfect record to 20-0 following a unanimous decision win over Paul Hughes in the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai – The Rematch at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday.

The Dagestani, returning to the cage eight months after their first meeting, looked in remarkable physical shape as he dominated the lightweight title rematch.

He also had a partisan crowd backing him at a packed arena along with his father, Abubaker, family members including the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov and coach Javier Mendez in his corner.

“Amazing feeling. I feel how you support me, how you support our team. I won this belt in front of my father. I'm so happy, and I dedicate this fight to him,” Usman said after receiving the belt.

“I felt I was winning every round, but it was a very tough fight with a very tough opponent. I wasn’t underestimating him this time, I think he underestimated me.

“Maybe he made a mistake, but anyway, happy to see you again, and thank you so much for the fight, Paul, big respect for you and your team. We gave the Middle East, and Dubai in particular, a very big night, and I'm so happy for that.”

Khabib, too, paid tribute to Hughes, 28, and his team for the fights he put up against Usman, 27.

“First of all, I want to say thank you, because this guy (Hughes) pushed him last January,” Khabib said.

“Tonight, it was also not an easy fight but we showed the improvements. These two fighters have age on their side to continue to improve in the next five, six years. They have got a lot going for them.”

Usman revealed his preparation was overseen by coach Mendez and not Khabib.

“The truth is it was Javier Mendez,” he responded. “I worked with him and it was hard. Of course, I also have all my team including Khabib, Usman, Islam as always. But yes, it was with Javier I prepared.”

The fight was not as close as the first meeting. Usman was marginally ahead in the blows exchanged and also tried several take downs, but Hughes was able to slip out every time.

The Dagestani almost had Hughes in a rear naked choke attempt in the first of those takedowns in round one, but the Northern Irelander did well to escape.

“He gave me this fight. I know he's strong. I know he will come strong. I know everything. I knew it was going to be hard to finish him but I tried,” Usman said.

What’s next?

“To make it 21 (wins),” Usman added.

While Hughes will have now to work his way back to a title contest, PFL 2025 lightweight tournament winner Alfie Davis has emerged as a front-runner for a possible match against Usman.

“Alfie Davis, anytime, anywhere, I'm waiting for you,” the champion said when asked of a potential showdown against the Englishman.

Hughes was gracious in defeat, having ended the five-round contest with a nearly closed left eye. He didn’t get a post-fight interview, but thanked his fans and promised he will be back.

In the co-main event, Corey Anderson won the PFL light heavyweight belt with a unanimous decision over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov.

Anderson received a few heavy blows in round 1 but held on to end the Albanian’s seven-fight winning run.

Anderson’s boxing skills and takedown attempts saw his opponent run out of gas at the end.

Earlier in the card, Dubai-based Iranian Pouya Rahmani provided a quick finish by knocking down Slim Trebelsi in a heavyweight contest.

A popular figure among Dubai fans, Rahmani threw a power-packed right to send Treblesi to the canvas, followed by a flurry of punches before the referee stopped the contest after two minutes 47 seconds in the first round.

Rahmani was meeting the Tunisian after winning a grappling contest against him in May.

“He's a good wrestler, he went to the Olympics. I'm a wrestler too, but I had grappled him on the ground, so I didn't care if he goes for a takedown,” he said.

“Tonight, I wanted to stand and fight to show people who doubted me just as a grappler. I have showed them I can finish people with my hands. That was the plan.

“I can't wait to fight again. I heard after four months again they're gonna come to Dubai, so I'm waiting for anyone they give me.”

Results

Middleweight showcase: Jarrah Al Silawi defeated Gregory Babene (split decision)

Lightweight showcase: Makkasharip Zaynukov def John Mitchell (unanimous decision)

Lightweight showcase: Takeshi Izumi def Vinicius Censi (unanimous decision)

Lightweight showcase: Mirafzal Akhtamov def Luann Sardinha (split decision)

Welterweight showcase: Florim Zendali def Omar El Dafrawi (unanimous decision)

Heavyweight showcase: Pouya Rahmani def Slim Trabelsi (TKO 2:47, round 1)

Contract Weight showcase: Jack Cartwright def Caolan Loughran (unanimous decision)

Bantamweight showcase: Archie Colgan def Jay-Jay Wilson (unanimous decision)

Bantamweight #1 Contender: Sergio Pettis def Magomed Magomedov (knockout in 4:31, round 2)

Light heavyweight title: Corey Anderson def Dovlet Yagshimuradov (unanimous decision)

Lightweight title: Usman Nurmagomedov def Paul Hughes (unanimous decision)

Donating your hair • Your hair should be least 30 cms long, as some of the hair is lost during manufacturing of the wigs.

• Clean, dry hair in good condition (no split ends) from any gender, and of any natural colour, is required.

• Straight, wavy, curly, permed or chemically straightened is permitted.

• Dyed hair must be of a natural colour



The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Top tips Create and maintain a strong bond between yourself and your child, through sensitivity, responsiveness, touch, talk and play. “The bond you have with your kids is the blueprint for the relationships they will have later on in life,” says Dr Sarah Rasmi, a psychologist.

Set a good example. Practise what you preach, so if you want to raise kind children, they need to see you being kind and hear you explaining to them what kindness is. So, “narrate your behaviour”.

Praise the positive rather than focusing on the negative. Catch them when they’re being good and acknowledge it.

Show empathy towards your child’s needs as well as your own. Take care of yourself so that you can be calm, loving and respectful, rather than angry and frustrated.

Be open to communication, goal-setting and problem-solving, says Dr Thoraiya Kanafani. “It is important to recognise that there is a fine line between positive parenting and becoming parents who overanalyse their children and provide more emotional context than what is in the child’s emotional development to understand.”



PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Florence and the Machine – High as Hope

Three stars

5 of the most-popular Airbnb locations in Dubai Bobby Grudziecki, chief operating officer of Frank Porter, identifies the five most popular areas in Dubai for those looking to make the most out of their properties and the rates owners can secure: • Dubai Marina The Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence are popular locations, says Mr Grudziecki, due to their closeness to the beach, restaurants and hotels. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh482 to Dh739

Two bedroom: Dh627 to Dh960

Three bedroom: Dh721 to Dh1,104 • Downtown Within walking distance of the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the famous fountains, this location combines business and leisure. “Sure it’s for tourists,” says Mr Grudziecki. “Though Downtown [still caters to business people] because it’s close to Dubai International Financial Centre." Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh497 to Dh772

Two bedroom: Dh646 to Dh1,003

Three bedroom: Dh743 to Dh1,154 • City Walk The rising star of the Dubai property market, this area is lined with pristine sidewalks, boutiques and cafes and close to the new entertainment venue Coca Cola Arena. “Downtown and Marina are pretty much the same prices,” Mr Grudziecki says, “but City Walk is higher.” Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh524 to Dh809

Two bedroom: Dh682 to Dh1,052

Three bedroom: Dh784 to Dh1,210 • Jumeirah Lake Towers Dubai Marina’s little brother JLT resides on the other side of Sheikh Zayed road but is still close enough to beachside outlets and attractions. The big selling point for Airbnb renters, however, is that “it’s cheaper than Dubai Marina”, Mr Grudziecki says. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh422 to Dh629

Two bedroom: Dh549 to Dh818

Three bedroom: Dh631 to Dh941 • Palm Jumeirah Palm Jumeirah's proximity to luxury resorts is attractive, especially for big families, says Mr Grudziecki, as Airbnb renters can secure competitive rates on one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations. Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:

One bedroom: Dh503 to Dh770

Two bedroom: Dh654 to Dh1,002

Three bedroom: Dh752 to Dh1,152

Fixtures (all times UAE) Saturday

Brescia v Atalanta (6pm)

Genoa v Torino (9pm)

Fiorentina v Lecce (11.45pm) Sunday

Juventus v Sassuolo (3.30pm)

Inter Milan v SPAL (6pm)

Lazio v Udinese (6pm)

Parma v AC Milan (6pm)

Napoli v Bologna (9pm)

Verona v AS Roma (11.45pm) Monday

Cagliari v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

The specs: 2018 Ford Mustang GT Price, base / as tested: Dh204,750 / Dh241,500

Engine: 5.0-litre V8

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 460hp @ 7,000rpm

Torque: 569Nm @ 4,600rpm​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Fuel economy, combined: 10.3L / 100km

Specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%20turbo%204-cylinder%20%2F%202.0%20turbo%204-cylinder%20(S3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20148bhp%20%2F%20328bhp%20(S3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20250Nm%20%2F%20420Nm%20(S3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20TBA%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

If%20you%20go %3Cp%3EThere%20are%20regular%20flights%20from%20Dubai%20to%20Kathmandu.%20Fares%20with%20Air%20Arabia%20and%20flydubai%20start%20at%20Dh1%2C265.%3Cbr%3EIn%20Kathmandu%2C%20rooms%20at%20the%20Oasis%20Kathmandu%20Hotel%20start%20at%20Dh195%20and%20Dh120%20at%20Hotel%20Ganesh%20Himal.%3Cbr%3EThird%20Rock%20Adventures%20offers%20professionally%20run%20group%20and%20individual%20treks%20and%20tours%20using%20highly%20experienced%20guides%20throughout%20Nepal%2C%20Bhutan%20and%20other%20parts%20of%20the%20Himalayas.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Favourite hobby: taking his rescue dog, Sally, for long walks. Favourite book: anything by Stephen King, although he said the films rarely match the quality of the books Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption stands out as his favourite movie, a classic King novella Favourite music: “I have a wide and varied music taste, so it would be unfair to pick a single song from blues to rock as a favourite"

On the menu First course ▶ Emirati sea bass tartare Yuzu and labneh mayo, avocado, green herbs, fermented tomato water ▶ The Tale of the Oyster Oyster tartare, Bahraini gum berry pickle Second course ▶ Local mackerel Sourdough crouton, baharat oil, red radish, zaatar mayo ▶ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Quail, smoked freekeh, cinnamon cocoa Third course ▶ Bahraini bouillabaisse Venus clams, local prawns, fishfarm seabream, farro ▶ Lamb 2 ways Braised lamb, crispy lamb chop, bulgur, physalis Dessert ▶ Lumi Black lemon ice cream, pistachio, pomegranate ▶ Black chocolate bar Dark chocolate, dates, caramel, camel milk ice cream



Profile Company: Libra Project Based: Masdar City, ADGM, London and Delaware Launch year: 2017 Size: A team of 12 with six employed full-time Sector: Renewable energy Funding: $500,000 in Series A funding from family and friends in 2018. A Series B round looking to raise $1.5m is now live.

'How To Build A Boat'

Jonathan Gornall, Simon & Schuster

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

ESSENTIALS The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Swiss fly direct from the UAE to Zurich from Dh2,855 return, including taxes.

The chalet

Chalet N is currently open in winter only, between now and April 21. During the ski season, starting on December 11, a week’s rental costs from €210,000 (Dh898,431) per week for the whole property, which has 22 beds in total, across six suites, three double rooms and a children’s suite. The price includes all scheduled meals, a week’s ski pass, Wi-Fi, parking, transfers between Munich, Innsbruck or Zurich airports and one 50-minute massage per person. Private ski lessons cost from €360 (Dh1,541) per day. Halal food is available on request.

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The biog Favourite food: Tabbouleh, greek salad and sushi Favourite TV show: That 70s Show Favourite animal: Ferrets, they are smart, sensitive, playful and loving Favourite holiday destination: Seychelles, my resolution for 2020 is to visit as many spiritual retreats and animal shelters across the world as I can Name of first pet: Eddy, a Persian cat that showed up at our home Favourite dog breed: I love them all - if I had to pick Yorkshire terrier for small dogs and St Bernard's for big

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Maserati GranTurismo/GranCabrio Price, base Dh485,000 (GranTurismo) and Dh575,000 (GranCabrio) Engine 4.7L V8 Transmission Six-speed automatic Power 460hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 520Nm @ 4,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 14.3L (GranTurismo) and 14.5L (GranCabrio) / 100km

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

The biog Profession: Senior sports presenter and producer Marital status: Single Favourite book: Al Nabi by Jibran Khalil Jibran Favourite food: Italian and Lebanese food Favourite football player: Cristiano Ronaldo Languages: Arabic, French, English, Portuguese and some Spanish Website: www.liliane-tannoury.com

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power: 154bhp Torque: 250Nm Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option Price: From Dh79,600 On sale: Now

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)

