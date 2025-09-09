Usman Nurmagomedov dismisses Paul Hughes ahead of PFL Dubai grudge match: 'He's not in my league'

Usman Nurmagomedov has dismissed the threat posed by Paul Hughes ahead of their blockbuster PFL lightweight title rematch at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on October 3.

Nurmagomedov won a close decision over Irishman Hughes when the two first met in January to retain his crown.

One judge had the score level at 47-47 while the other two had it 48-46 in favour of the Dagestani, with a frustrated Hughes insisting he had done enough to win the bout.

That clash headlined the inaugural Road to Dubai Champions Series, the PFL's first foray into the UAE, with tickets for the 12,000-capacity Coca-Cola Arena sold out.

Their second instalment on October 3, dubbed “PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai – The Rematch” is being billed as the biggest rematch in the organisation's history and is also expected to sell out.

Nurmagomedov has not fought since that narrow victory in Dubai, while Hughes arrives on the back of a first-round knockout of Brazilian Bruno Miranda in Belfast four months ago.

It will be Nurmagomedov's fifth defence of his lightweight title he won in 2022 by defeating Patricky Pitbull. And the 27-year-old insists his preparation has gone well ahead of the much-anticipated bout. “You know guys, I'm working like always,” he said.

“Morning, evening, two times a day, and we'll see what's going to happen in the fight, because in the fight anything can happen. You can break your arm, you can break your leg. If everything is going to be good, we'll see.

“In my opinion, this guy is not my level, and this time I'm not going to underestimate him. I respect him, and I'll show my best.

“When you lose your title shot, you should do something for a rematch. But he beat someone, I don't know even his name … and they gave him a chance for a rematch. But it doesn't matter. My opinion is he is not in this league.

“I'm not nervous about the rematch. I have little pressure like always before my fight. This is nothing like, you know, I did this 20 times, and this is like 21. Nothing has changed.”

Whatever his feelings about his opponent, Nurmagomedov made clear his excitement about returning to the UAE. “For me, it's special,” he said. “You know, this is special place. I love Dubai. This is number one city in the world for me.

“You can eat everything here, and everything is halal. And this is Muslim country, and we have here a lot of friends. It's like almost like family now. And for me, like big opportunity, and I'm so happy.”

Hughes, meanwhile, insists his build-up to the fight could not have gone better. “I feel like a world champion,” said the Australian-born 28-year-old.

“Training camp is going phenomenal. I can't wait to show what I've implemented in this camp and I'm looking forward to showing that on fight night.

Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes face off ahead of their PLF bout on the card titled 'Champions Series Road to Dubai: The Rematch'. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National Usman Nurmagomedov speaks to the media ahead of his PFL bout with Usman Nurmagomedov in Dubai Paul Hughes speaks to the media. PFL press conference for Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes in Champions Series Road to Dubai: The Rematch. NAS Sports Complex, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Usman Nurmagomedov speaks to the media ahead of his PFL bout with Usman Nurmagomedov in Dubai PFL press conference for Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes in Champions Series Road to Dubai: The Rematch. NAS Sports Complex, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Usman Nurmagomedov speaks to the media ahead of his PFL bout with Usman Nurmagomedov in Dubai Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes face off. PFL press conference for Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes in Champions Series Road to Dubai: The Rematch. NAS Sports Complex, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes face off ahead of their PLF bout

“I have now got five rounds of experience in there with Usman and I have taken as much information from that as I possibly can.

“Now I have no doubt that he's going to be bringing new weapons to this as will I so that's the beauty of this is who is implementing the game plan better, who is learning from the first fight well and we'll see you on October 3.”

As for the pair's last fight, Hughes remains convinced. “I believe that I definitely did enough to win.

“Other than the first, the judges were tied on each or split each round so I definitely, especially, towards the end of that fight round four and five there was absolutely no question that I won and dominated them.

“So yeah I believe I done enough to get my hand raised but I've also had to ask myself the question why did I not get my hand raised and these are the questions that I've asked myself in the last number of months and I must answer them questions on October 3.”

In the co-main event, former Bellator light heavyweight champion Corey Anderson (19-6) will face 2024 PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-7-1) with the light heavyweight title on the line.

The main card also sees Archie Colgan (12-0) of the United States put his undefeated record on the line when he takes on New Zealand's Jay-Jay Wilson (11-1) at lightweight.

There are also two bantamweight contests featuring England's Lewis McGrillen (12-1) against Irish fighter Caolan Loughran (102) and Russia's Magomed Magomedov (21-4) versus the American Sergio Pettis (24-7).

Early card bouts include a heavyweight clash between Iran's Pouya Rahmani (4-0) and former Slim Trabelsi (8-0) of Tunisia, with both fighters looking to preserve their undefeated records.

Russia's Zubaira Tukhugov (20-6-1) will face countryman Artem Lobov (14-15-1) in a fghghgh clash, while Omar El Dafrawy (14-5) of Egypt will fight Albania's Florim Zendeli (10-1-1).

Jordananian middleweight Jarrah Al Silawi (20-7) kicks off the undercard when he faces French fighter Gregory Babene.

Tickets can be purchased from the Coca-Cola Arena's website.

