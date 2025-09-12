Timeframe: Khabib vs Poirier and the rise of Abu Dhabi as a UFC powerhouse

In September 2019, UFC 242 staged one of the sport’s most-anticipated showdowns in Abu Dhabi: a title unification bout between undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Dustin Poirier. It was the first event held under a newly signed five-year partnership between the UFC and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. In 2023, the agreement was extended for another five years.

In the build-up to the event, Abu Dhabi launched Showdown Week, a packed programme of activations and events around Yas Island to build fan excitement. By fight night, The Arena, which was a specially constructed outdoor venue, was filled to capacity with nearly 14,000 fans. General tickets sold out in just 96 hours, and the atmosphere was electric as the crowd roared through 12 undercard fights before the main event.

Nurmagomedov, a Dagestan native, entered as the clear favourite, backed by thousands of his fans in attendance. In the days leading up to the fight, his absence from the traditional media day sparked rumours that he was struggling to make weight, only adding to the tension.

Nurmagomedov's victory at UFC 242 brought his record to 28-0. Chris Whiteoak / The National

When he finally stepped into the octagon, it was a long-awaited return after a nine-month suspension for his infamous post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor.

Poirier, a dangerous striker, promised to “shock the world”, but the night ultimately belonged to Nurmagomedov.

After weathering early punishment, the champion took control and submitted Poirier in the third round, extending his record to 28-0. Poirier, in tears, left defeated but respected for his effort.

Reflecting afterwards, Nurmagomedov admitted the pressure weighed heavily during his walkout, but his connection with the Abu Dhabi crowd left no doubt about his plans.

“Of course I want to fight here,” he said. “I have very good energy here. I love these people; these people love me. I want to come back here, maybe next year. Why not?”

Since then, UFC and DCT Abu Dhabi have continued to build on that partnership by staging several major events in the capital. These include UFC 251 on July 12, 2020, which introduced the world to Fight Island with Kamaru Usman defeating Jorge Masvidal; UFC 254 on October 24, 2020, where Nurmagomedov beat Justin Gaethje in what proved to be the former's final fight before retiring; and UFC 257 on January 23, 2021, which saw McGregor face Poirier in a high-profile rematch.

The mixed martial arts promotion returns with UFC 321. The main event is a heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, which takes place at Etihad Arena on October 25.