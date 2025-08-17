Khamzat Chimaev parades UAE flag after dominating Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev continued his unbeaten streak by capturing the middleweight title at UFC 319 on Saturday night with a unanimous decision over Dricus Du Plessis.

Chimaev, who calls Dubai home and received a UAE passport in February 2025, dominated from start to finish and celebrated with the UAE flag as the decision was read out in Chicago.

He said post-fight that he was open to returning for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25 should UFC bosses wish to put him on the card.

Addressing his move to the UAE, Chimaev said: “I moved to a Muslim country, I felt most comfortable [there]. I fought there before and they always give me big support.”

Chimaev (15-0) shot out of his corner in the first round with a takedown of Du Plessis (23-3) in the opening seconds and had his opponent on his back for almost the entire first round.

Despite the ground control by Chimaev, Du Plessis avoided significant damage in the opening session.

But Chimaev continued with takedowns in the second and third rounds. His grappling skills took their toll in the third, when Chimaev landed a series of blows while Du Plessis was on his back.

Chimaev continued his ground game in the fourth round and was untroubled by a late rally from the South African in the fifth.

“That guy is tough to finish. Respect that guy. [Du Plessis] was the only champion to say ‘I’m in'. This guy has a big heart,” said Chimaev of his opponent.

Du Plessis showed some life late on with a takedown and an attempted guillotine, but it was too little too late. For most of the fight, it was a complete domination of the former champion.

“Nobody wants to be in a crucifix getting punched in the head like that. It’s got to be the most frustrating, suck the heart and soul out of you ... Just getting dominated on the ground like the way he did is no fun for anybody,” UFC president Dana White said.

All three judges scored the fight 50-44 in favour of Chimaev. “At the end, I went for it, had the back. I can almost taste the victory. He beat me fair and square tonight, he was the better man tonight. I’ll be back,” added Du Plessis.

The UFC returned to Chicago for the first time in six years, making it the highest-grossing event at the United Center.

The main card featured two spinning elbow first-round finishes by Carlos Prates and Lerone Murphy.

In the co-main event, Murphy (17-0-1), who took the fight on three weeks’ notice, held off an early rush from Aaron Pico (13-5) with a right spinning elbow to end Pico’s night with a loss on his UFC debut in the featherweight division.

Murphy, with his brilliant finish, put himself in pole position to face Alex Volkanovski for the title.

Prates (22-7) won spectacularly in the first round with the ninth spinning elbow finish in UFC history by knocking out Geoff Neal (16-7), rebounding from his loss to Ian Machado Garry in April.

It was the first time Neal suffered a knockout loss. White promised Prates a fight in his home country on October 11 in Rio de Janeiro.

Michael Page (24-3) dropped Jared Cannonier (19-10) by knocking him down with a right hand in the first round and sent him back to the ground in the second with a combination to win by unanimous decision in a middleweight fight.

Timothy Elliott (22-13-1) opened the five-fight main card with a guillotine finish in the second round over Kai Askura (21-6). Askura had his way with Elliott most of the first round by outstriking the veteran, but a late takedown in the first round changed the momentum, leading to an upset win for Elliott in the flyweight division.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Who are the Soroptimists? The first Soroptimists club was founded in Oakland, California in 1921. The name comes from the Latin word soror which means sister, combined with optima, meaning the best. The organisation said its name is best interpreted as ‘the best for women’. Since then the group has grown exponentially around the world and is officially affiliated with the United Nations. The organisation also counts Queen Mathilde of Belgium among its ranks.

Super Saturday race card 4pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 | US$350,000 | (Dirt) | 1,200m

4.35pm: Al Bastakiya Listed | $300,000 | (D) | 1,900m

5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 | $350,000 | (Turf) | 1,200m

5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 | $350,000 | (D) | 1,600m

6.20pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 | $300,000 | (T) | 2,410m

6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 Group 1 | $600,000 | (D) | 2,000m

7.30pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 | $400,000 | (T) | 1,800m

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900





The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.