Moses Itauma calls for tougher tests after first-round demolition of Dillian Whyte in Riyadh

Moses Itauma blew away Dillian Whyte with a devastating first-round knockout in their all-British heavyweight clash in Riyadh.

The 20-year-old extended his perfect record through 13 professional fights as he sent veteran Whyte sprawling to the canvas inside two minutes. It was Itauma's 11th KO win and his eighth inside a round.

Former WBC interim heavyweight champion Whyte, 37, was not given any time to settle as Itauma – who had been made to wait in the ring by a delayed walk-in from his British rival – immediately went on the front foot.

Kent southpaw Itauma tested Whyte with a series of early jabs before more ruthless combinations sent him back on to the ropes.

Another powerful right hook sent Whyte crashing to the floor and although he stumbled back on to his feet, the referee stepped in to wave off the contest with just over a minute left of the first round.

On the back of another hugely impressive display, the calls will continue to grow for Slovakia-born Itauma to be handed a world title shot in 2026.

“That’s what I’ve been drilling for 12, 13 weeks,” Itauma told the BBC. “I have trained hard for this [so] I didn’t want it to be over in the first round.

“I put on a performance for you guys, so it’s now who’s next?

“I don’t want to call out [undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr] Usyk because I don’t believe I deserve the opportunity – but guys that do deserve the opportunity, I want to fight those lot.

“So maybe Agit Kabayel, maybe Joseph Parker. Maybe them type of names. As of right now, I am going to rest and then maybe be back in the gym.”

Itauma seemed irked as Whyte left him hanging around in the ring for several minutes as he walked second in the Saudi capital. Designed to unsettle the youngster, the move failed to have the desired effect and it was one-way traffic from the first bell.

Whyte, who failed to land a single blow of any note, has been inactive and is likely looking at the end of a career that saw him once challenge Tyson Fury for the heavyweight title.

Long tipped by pundits as a future champion, Itauma's latest success – the most significant of his young career – will only increase the hype.

Speaking afterwards, veteran promoter Frank Warren said he is among the top talents he has ever worked with.

“Without a doubt [he's one of the best prospects],” he told Dazn. "He's done everything we've asked, and how he's done it, he's the most unbelievable finisher.

“If he catches you, you're in trouble. You think about the three losses on Dillian's record, they're world champions, real quality fighters, guys who have been at the top of the game.

“In one round, he caught him. The game plan from [trainer] Ben [Davison] and the team, they got it absolutely perfect. I thought it would be a bit longer than that.

“But he's done it in style. He's a phenomenal finisher. He catches you. He doesn't get flustered. He' gets space on his shots, he doesn't fall into the opponent.

“Every shot he throws is a hurtful punch, a well-measured punch. He's an unbelievable talent, probably one of the best at this stage of his career that I've ever been involved with.”

Results 4pm: Maiden (Dirt) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Moshaher, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 4.35pm: Handicap (D) Dh165,000 2,200m

Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Maiden (Turf) Dh165,000 1,600m

Winner: Rua Augusta, Harry Bentley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 5.45pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,200m

Winner: Private’s Cove, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav. 6.20pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 1,600m

Winner: Azmaam, Jim Crowley, Musabah Al Muhairi. 6.55pm: Handicap (D) Dh190,000 1,400m

Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 7.30pm: Handicap (T) Dh190,000 2,000m

Winner: Rio Tigre, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav.

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90 4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

When December 14-17

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Leon. Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

World Cup warm-up fixtures Friday, May 24: Pakistan v Afghanistan (Bristol)

Sri Lanka v South Africa (Cardiff) Saturday, May 25 England v Australia (Southampton)

India v New Zealand (The Oval, London) Sunday, May 26 South Africa v West Indies (Bristol)

Pakistan v Bangladesh (Cardiff) Monday, May 27 Australia v Sri Lanka (Southampton)

England v Afghanistan (The Oval, London) Tuesday, May 28 West Indies v New Zealand (Bristol)

Bangladesh v India (Cardiff)