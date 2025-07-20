Usyk delivers knock-out performance over Dubois but rejects greatness claims

Oleksandr Usyk insists he’s not one of boxing’s all-time greats. But on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, before a heaving crowd of nearly 90,000, the Ukrainian provided another devastating argument to the contrary.

With a thunderous fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois, Usyk reclaimed his status as undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and silenced any doubts about his age, power, or legacy.

The 38-year-old, unbeaten in 24 fights, floored Dubois twice in the fifth round – the second a lunging left hook that sent the Briton crashing to the canvas. Dubois couldn’t beat the count. The referee waved it off, and Wembley erupted.

That punch, Usyk later revealed with a grin, has a name.

“It’s called ‘Ivan’,” Usyk said, drawing laughs at the post-fight press conference. “Ivan is like a big guy who lives in the village and works on the farm … it’s a hard, hard punch.”

Hard was an understatement. It was clinical, conclusive, and crushing – and it underscored Usyk’s credentials as not just a ring technician but a fearsome finisher when it counts.

The victory sees Usyk retain his WBA, WBC and WBO titles, while reclaiming the IBF crown he relinquished last year to focus on his rematch with Tyson Fury. He is now a two-time undisputed champion in the heavyweight division, a feat that places him in rarefied air.

“Ha, no,” Usyk responded with a smile when asked if he considered himself among the greatest of all time. “For me, UK is like a second home because this is where I take all my trophies. European champion in Liverpool, London 2012 [Olympics], Tony Bellew, Dereck Chisora, Anthony Joshua … and now Dubois. I am very grateful for this country.”

Saturday marked the second time in under two years Usyk had beaten Dubois. Their previous meeting, in Poland, ended in the ninth round and was mired in controversy over a low-blow claim. This time, there was no debate. Just domination.

Dubois, now 22-3, was coming off a career-defining win last September when he knocked out Joshua at Wembley. Hopes were high he could complete a stunning double and become the first Briton to hold all four major belts since Lennox Lewis.

But against Usyk’s speed, movement and unerring precision, he was outmatched.

“I have to commend him on his performance,” Dubois said to DAZN. “I gave everything I had. Probably a few things I could have sharpened up on, but take no credit away from the man. I’ll go back to the drawing board and come again.”

He added: “I want to thank everyone for coming out. I gave my best.”

Frank Warren, promoter for Queensberry, offered a gracious tribute to both fighters, but especially to the champion.

“We witnessed one of the true modern-day legends tonight in action,” Warren said. “Oleksandr Usyk, for me, is a heavyweight in any generation who would be an outstanding fighter. I take my hat off to him. He is something special.”

Despite being in his late thirties, Usyk has no plans to slow down. He named Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker as possible future opponents, and even acknowledged Jake Paul’s surprise callout.

“I will continue boxing and I will continue training, but now I cannot say who my next opponent will be,” he said. “I prepared three and a half months, I’ve not seen my family, my wife. Every day I live with my team – 14 guys in one house. Now I want to go back home.”

