Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte: Full card, fight time, ring walks, prediction and how to watch

Heavyweight prodigy Moses Itauma faces a step up in class when he takes on former world title challenger Dillian Whyte in Riyadh on Saturday night.
Itauma, 20, has been hyped as the next big thing in the division. He already has a high ranking with several of the sanctioning bodies after amassing a 12-0 record, including 10 knockouts and seven in the first round. The WBO even have him as their number one ranked contender.
He is, however, yet to face an opponent as experienced and seasoned as Whyte, who can lean on the experience of sharing the ring with Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker during a 14-year professional career.
After two years in the wilderness, the British heavyweight was thrown a lifeline earlier in 2025 when he was matched with the division’s hottest property.
Whyte has been forced to clear his name from drug accusations three times – the latest in 2023 after a rematch with Joshua collapsed due to a positive test, which was later found to be the result of a contaminated supplement.
Nevertheless, it pushed Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) even further away from a desired second world title bout after his 2022 loss to Fury – until being given a shot at redemption this weekend.
But former WBC interim heavyweight champion Whyte is a huge outsider versus Itauma, who has earned comparisons to Mike Tyson with his knockout power.
The bout tops a five fight main card in the Saudi capital which has been timed to coincide with the Esports World Cup.
When is Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte?
Moses Itauma versus Dillian Whyte takes place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
What time is Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte?
The two fighters are expected to make their ring walks at 12.20am local time, which translates to 1.20am UAE time and 10.20pm in the UK and 5.20pm ET and 2.20pm PT in the US.
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Event start time: 8.45pm UAE; 5.45pm UK; 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT
- Itauma v Whyte main event ring walks (approx): 1.20am UAE; 10.20pm UK; 5.20pm ET; 2.20pm PT
Where is Itauma v Whyte being held?
Formerly known as The Venue, the 8,000-capacity arena has hosted several combat sports events since it opened its doors as a Riyadh Season venue in October 2024. ANB Arena is located in Hittin, next to Kingdom Arena and Boulevard World.
The full Itauma v Whyte undercard
- Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman (WBA featherweight title)
- Ray Ford vs Abraham Nova (super featherweight)
- Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye (heavyweight)
- Hayato Tsutsumi vs Qais Ashfaq (featherweight)
How to watch Itauma v Whyte
The event will be screened worldwide by Dazn.
Prediction for Itauma v Whyte
There's no doubt that Whyte is by far the most experienced fighter Itauma has faced so far, but he has been inactive and looked poor when he has boxed. Itauma, put simply, is all wrong for Whyte at this late stage of his career.
Whyte will hope to get through the early onslaught and take Itauma into deep waters but it is a big ask.
Itauma's speed and aggression should be too much for Whyte with the younger man earning a stoppage in the first half of the bout.
Itauma by KO
