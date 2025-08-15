Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte: Full card, fight time, ring walks, prediction and how to watch

Heavyweight prodigy Moses Itauma faces a step up in class when he takes on former world title challenger Dillian Whyte in Riyadh on Saturday night.

Itauma, 20, has been hyped as the next big thing in the division. He already has a high ranking with several of the sanctioning bodies after amassing a 12-0 record, including 10 knockouts and seven in the first round. The WBO even have him as their number one ranked contender.

He is, however, yet to face an opponent as experienced and seasoned as Whyte, who can lean on the experience of sharing the ring with Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker during a 14-year professional career.

After two years in the wilderness, the British heavyweight was thrown a lifeline earlier in 2025 when he was matched with the division’s hottest property.

Whyte has been forced to clear his name from drug accusations three times – the latest in 2023 after a rematch with Joshua collapsed due to a positive test, which was later found to be the result of a contaminated supplement.

Nevertheless, it pushed Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) even further away from a desired second world title bout after his 2022 loss to Fury – until being given a shot at redemption this weekend.

But former WBC interim heavyweight champion Whyte is a huge outsider versus Itauma, who has earned comparisons to Mike Tyson with his knockout power.

The bout tops a five fight main card in the Saudi capital which has been timed to coincide with the Esports World Cup.

When is Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte?

Moses Itauma versus Dillian Whyte takes place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time is Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte?

The two fighters are expected to make their ring walks at 12.20am local time, which translates to 1.20am UAE time and 10.20pm in the UK and 5.20pm ET and 2.20pm PT in the US.

Date: Saturday, August 16

Event start time: 8.45pm UAE; 5.45pm UK; 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Itauma v Whyte main event ring walks (approx): 1.20am UAE; 10.20pm UK; 5.20pm ET; 2.20pm PT

Where is Itauma v Whyte being held?

Formerly known as The Venue, the 8,000-capacity arena has hosted several combat sports events since it opened its doors as a Riyadh Season venue in October 2024. ANB Arena is located in Hittin, next to Kingdom Arena and Boulevard World.

The full Itauma v Whyte undercard

Nick Ball vs Sam Goodman (WBA featherweight title)

Ray Ford vs Abraham Nova (super featherweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs David Adeleye (heavyweight)

Hayato Tsutsumi vs Qais Ashfaq (featherweight)

How to watch Itauma v Whyte

The event will be screened worldwide by Dazn.

Prediction for Itauma v Whyte

There's no doubt that Whyte is by far the most experienced fighter Itauma has faced so far, but he has been inactive and looked poor when he has boxed. Itauma, put simply, is all wrong for Whyte at this late stage of his career.

Whyte will hope to get through the early onslaught and take Itauma into deep waters but it is a big ask.

Itauma's speed and aggression should be too much for Whyte with the younger man earning a stoppage in the first half of the bout.

Itauma by KO

Fixtures Wednesday 4.15pm: Japan v Spain (Group A) 5.30pm: UAE v Italy (Group A) 6.45pm: Russia v Mexico (Group B) 8pm: Iran v Egypt (Group B)

Sam Smith Where: du Arena, Abu Dhabi When: Saturday November 24 Rating: 4/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women

Junichiro Tamizaki

Translated by Paul McCarthy

Daunt Books

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

If%20you%20go %3Cp%3EThere%20are%20regular%20flights%20from%20Dubai%20to%20Kathmandu.%20Fares%20with%20Air%20Arabia%20and%20flydubai%20start%20at%20Dh1%2C265.%3Cbr%3EIn%20Kathmandu%2C%20rooms%20at%20the%20Oasis%20Kathmandu%20Hotel%20start%20at%20Dh195%20and%20Dh120%20at%20Hotel%20Ganesh%20Himal.%3Cbr%3EThird%20Rock%20Adventures%20offers%20professionally%20run%20group%20and%20individual%20treks%20and%20tours%20using%20highly%20experienced%20guides%20throughout%20Nepal%2C%20Bhutan%20and%20other%20parts%20of%20the%20Himalayas.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

Command%20Z %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Soderbergh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Cera%2C%20Liev%20Schreiber%2C%20Chloe%20Radcliffe%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A03%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

KYLIAN MBAPPE 2016/17 STATS Ligue 1: Appearances - 29, Goals - 15, Assists - 8

UCL: Appearances - 9, Goals - 6

French Cup: Appearances - 3, Goals - 3

France U19: Appearances - 5, Goals - 5, Assists - 1