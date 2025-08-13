Usman Nurmagomedov v Paul Hughes rematch in Dubai on October 3

The eagerly anticipated rematch between Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes will take place in Dubai this October.

The bout was announced on Wednesday as the main event of a huge Professional Fighters League (PFL) card titled “PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai – The Rematch” which will land at Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, October 3.

Billed as the biggest rematch in PFL history, Dagestan’s undefeated Nurmagomedov (19‑0, 1 NC) and Ireland’s Hughes (14‑2) will face off once again with the lightweight world title on the line.

The pair first met in January, also at Coca-Cola Arena, and delivered an early fight of the year contender.

The event was a sell-out with many fans travelling from Russia and Ireland, creating an electric atmosphere and the action did not disappoint with five back and forth rounds.

While Nurmagomedov emerged victorious, the outcome sparked fierce debate with many feeling Hughes had done enough to hand the Dagestan fighter his first defeat.

Nurmagomedov's cousin, the UFC legend Khabib, made headlines after the bout when he grabbed the microphone and thanked the Irish fans for their support of Palestine.

Usman Nurmagomedov (grey shorts) defeats Paul Hughes (black shorts) via majority decision in the main event for the Bellator lightweight championship at the PFL Road To Dubai Champions Series. Coca Cola Arena, Dubai.

Fuelled by the loss, Hughes came roaring back with a statement win – a 42-second stoppage of Bruno Miranda in Belfast. After the fight, the 28-year-old made his intentions clear when he demanded the rematch.

“Usman Nurmagomedov, you can run and delay this rematch as long as you want, but your day is coming,” said Hughes

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov remains undefeated and is widely regarded as one of the most technically complete fighters in all of MMA.

Competing in what many consider the sport’s toughest division, the 27-year-old champion’s resume includes victories over elite opponents including former champions Patricky Pitbull and Benson Henderson, as well as Alexander Shabliy.

In the co-main event, former Bellator light heavyweight champion Corey Anderson (19-6) will face 2024 PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-7-1) for the PFL gold.

“PFL Champions Series on October 3 in Dubai will be one of the biggest nights in PFL history,” said CEO John Martin.

“To have two PFL world titles on the line, featuring four world-class athletes at the top of their game, shows exactly what makes the PFL different.

“This is more than just a fight card, it’s a global showcase of elite talent, compelling narratives, and the power of our international platform.

“Dubai is quickly becoming one of the sport’s true capitals, and there’s no better setting for a night of championship-level drama and the biggest rematch in PFL history.”

Three early card bouts have also been confirmed, including a heavyweight clash between former Iranian national team wrestler Pouya Rahmani (4-0) and former Tunisian Olympic wrestler Slim Trabelsi (8-0), with both fighters looking to preserve their undefeated records.

A grudge match nearly seven years in the making is officially set, as Zubaira Tukhugov (20-6-1) finally faces Artem Lobov (14-15-1). Originally booked to fight in 2018, the matchup was scrapped following the UFC 229 post-fight brawl and subsequent suspensions. On October 3, the two will finally settle their score inside the PFL SmartCage.

The 2024 PFL Mena welterweight champion Omar El Dafrawy (14-5) of Egypt will fight 2024 PFL Europe welterweight champion Florim Zendeli (10-1-1) of Albania in a battle of two PFL regional tournament winners who are both in the midst of multi-fight unbeaten streaks.

Fans can register now for the presale to exclusively buy tickets on Thursday, August 14, at 4pm UAE here. The presale will be available for registered fans before the general sale on Friday, August 15, at 12pm UAE via the Coca-Cola Arena's official site.

