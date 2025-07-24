Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum joins PFL global ownership group

The Professional Fighters League has strengthened its ties with Dubai after announcing Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum has joined the promotion's global ownership group.

In a statement, the PFL said the latest announcement fortifies the PFL’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East and supporting the growth of mixed martial arts across the UAE and the region.

“I am delighted to join the PFL’s ownership group as I believe in PFL’s global vision to grow the sport of MMA,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum said in a press release. “I am excited by PFL’s momentum in staging world-class fight events in Dubai and the UAE region.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum is chairman of Alpha MBM Investments, a diversified investment company based in Dubai with strategic interests across real estate, technology, energy, and sports.

The PFL made headlines earlier this year by hosting a landmark event in Dubai, the first of its kind by a global MMA organisation, in partnership with Dubai Economy & Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council. The card was headlined by a thrilling title bout between Russia's Usman Magomedov and Irishman Paul Hughes.

Usman Nurmagomedov (grey shorts) defeats Paul Hughes (black shorts) via majority decision in the main event for the Bellator lightweight championship at the PFL Road To Dubai Champions Series. Coca Cola Arena, Dubai. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Nurmagomedov and Hughes in action in Dubai. Nurmagomedov kicks out at Hughes. Nurmagomedov and Hughes in action in Dubai. Former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov watches on from outside the cage. The crowd enjoying the action in Dubai. Hughes lands a big left hand on Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov and Hughes in action in Dubai. A bloodied Hughes smiles at the crowd. Nurmagomedov and Hughes gesture at the end of the bout. Usman Nurmagomedov celebrates with the championship belt. Hadi Omar Al Hussaini (green shorts) defeats Ruel Panales (black shorts) in a flyweight bout at the PFL Road To Dubai Champions Series. Coca Cola Arena, Dubai. Hadi Omar Al Hussaini (green shorts) in action against Ruel Panales. Hadi Omar Al Hussaini flies the UAE flag after his win. Ibragim Ibragimov (blue shorts) defeats Kenny Mokhonoana (black shorts) in a featherweight bout. Akhmad Magomed (blue shorts) defeats Nathan Kelly (black shorts) in a featherweight bout. Renat Khavalov (red shorts) defeats Cleiver Fernandes (black shorts) in a bantamweight bout. Mirafzal Akhtamov (green shorts) defeats Mike Thompson (black shorts) in a lightweight bout. Haider Khan (black shorts) defeats Mostafa Nada (green shorts) in a middleweight bout. John Mitchell (green shorts) defeats Souhil Tairi (black shorts) in a lightweight bout.

PFL International CEO Peter Murray hailed the new partnership: “Welcoming Sheikh Mohammed to our ownership group is a major milestone. His leadership and expertise reinforce our commitment to the region and will help us further elevate MMA across the Middle East.”

The PFL Mena series, now in its second season, continues to unearth regional talent such as champions Abdullah Al Qahtani, Omar El Dafrawy, and trailblazing women’s star Hattan Alsaif.

In April, Zamzam Al Hammadi, 17, became the first female Emirati to join a lead MMA promotion when she signed with the PFL.

The third event of the ongoing PFL Mena season is set to take place in September.

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5