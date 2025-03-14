Ali Taleb has a 12-1 MMA record and will make the step up to the PFL World Tournament in April. Photo: PFL
'Ready for anyone': Ali Taleb steps up to PFL World Tournament to face Zebenzui Ruiz

With two bantamweight titles in the bag, the Iraqi-born Swede aims to extend his impressive record

Amith Passela
March 14, 2025