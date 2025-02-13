Hard work pays off for Pouya Rahmani as heavyweight lands deal with PFL

Pouya Rahmani finally reached the light at the end of the tunnel. The former Iran national team wrestler spent more than three years trying to break into professional mixed martial arts before making his debut in the Eurasia promotion ACA Young Eagles in August 2023. Rahmani, 32, has a terrific record in his two years as a professional fighter. He is undefeated in four <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mma/" target="_blank">MMA</a> fights and two grappling contests in the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship. He won all four MMA fights in the first round, and the first of his two grappling contests in the opening session followed a unanimous decision in the next. That standout record has won Rahmani a contract with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/01/31/pfl-looking-to-build-on-huge-success-of-first-middle-east-events/" target="_blank">Professional Fighters League (PFL)</a> to feature in the promotion’s 2025 Global Tournament in the heavyweight division. “This was my goal to be in one of the biggest MMA promotions in the world. It took me three years. I was waiting for a fight, and no one gave it to me,” Rahmani told <i>The National</i>. “I was just waiting for the opportunity. After three years of waiting, I fight in the ACA. And I just was waiting for the opportunity to be in one of the biggest organisations. So, now I am there, and I am so happy.” Rahmani almost gave up on his dreams of becoming a professional <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mma/" target="_blank">MMA fighter</a> despite years of hard work. “I almost give up martial arts,” he explained. “I said to myself, 'OK, no one wants to fight with me after the first six or seven match-ups were cancelled'. I felt maybe martial arts was not for me. “After all of this, this happened. Finally, this happened, and I just can’t believe my stars.” Rahmani was a national wrestling champion in Iran and a member of the national team for over a decade. He was also twice world champion in beach wrestling. “I practised jiu-jitsu and became champion too, and then I decided to do MMA,” he added. “I watch MMA every day and I feel I can beat all of these guys together, you know, even if they give me all these guys to fight in one day.” Having signed with PFL, Rahmani is now anxiously awaiting his big day and a debut in the promotion which he says will be in April or May. “I will have more time to prepare. I have already started my camp, and oh yeah, I can’t wait for that day,” the wrestling coach at Team Nogueira in Dubai said. “I have been living in Dubai for three and a half years. It’s the best place for martial arts with the facilities and infrastructure,” he said of the city. “A lot of big champions come over here. They train here, especially in our gym which is one of the biggest for martial arts. We have a lot of good fighters as training partners, so they come to train with us. “This is very good for those pursuing full-time in martial arts, and you can grow every day, you can see, you can take something from each fighter in our gym and then you can make your package full.” Rahmani has also set up his camp in the gym where he works. “I'm a wrestling and MMA coach. When you are a coach, your eyes and mind are more open and you can see and learn a lot of new things,” he said. “I have been a wrestling coach back home in Iran and I had a stint in India as well. At the same time, I have continued my professional career as an athlete.” Rahmani does only two classes per day and makes time to continue with his training. He also leads an unfussy lifestyle which takes him from home to the gym and back again. “My lifestyle is simple. I wake up, I go for my training, I do my job, I rest, I eat, again I train, I go back home,” he said. “I have a lot of free time to keep myself in good shape and be ready for any calls for a contest. “I’m always ready to take on anybody. When you have a goal to be a champion you don't care whether your opponent is wrestler, grappler, boxer, kickboxer. You have to beat everyone to be a champion.” PFL has provided Rahmani the break he had been yearning for and the Iranian powerhouse is confident of making the most of the opportunity. “You know, from the time I was told that I’m contracted by PFL, I feel like my entire life changed as never before,” he said. “I was super excited because always when I watch MMA fights, I’m thinking why I'm not there, why I cannot fight there and what's the reason I’m not there to beat these guys. “I say to myself, 'Pouya! You are better than them'. I have got that opportunity and got a step closer to achieve those goals. The PFL Global tournament is the biggest in the format and I feel like the stage is set for me to prove what I can do.”