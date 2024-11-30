Dakota Ditcheva after receiving the 2024 PFL World Championship flyweight belt from her mother Lisa Howarth in Riyadh on Friday, November 29, 2024. PFL
Sport

Combat Sports

Rising star Dakota Ditcheva stops Taila Santos to win PFL World Championship in Riyadh

Khizriev defeats 2022 champion Loughnane by unanimous decision in featherweight final

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 30, 2024

