Brendan Loughnane 'going to try to knock out' Timur Khizriev as he seeks to become two-time PFL champion

Brendan Loughnane aims to join an exclusive club of two-time champions in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/02/16/game-changing-professional-fighters-league-in-saudi-arabia-ready-to-revolutionise-mma/" target="_blank">Professional Fighters League</a> this week, while also walking away with $1 million. Standing in his way in Riyadh this Friday is the undefeated Timur Khizriev (17-0), who has his own designs on the featherweight crown at the 2024 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/18/cris-cyborg-aims-to-continue-legacy-tour-by-adding-pfl-title-to-collection-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">PFL World Championship</a> finals. Britain's Loughnane won his first PFL featherweight title in 2022 by beating Bubba Jenkins. He successfully defended his crown against Marlon Moraes before losing his belt to Jesus Pinedo last year. Manchester-born Loughnane, 34, who has won 30 of his 35 mixed martial arts bouts, believes his experience will be the key to regaining the strap. “It's definitely nothing I've not seen before. I've been fighting for a long time. I've fought world-class people for the last decade. So, I'm more than ready for it,” Loughnane told <i>The National</i> when asked about the threat posed by Russian Khizriev. “And yes, a lot of experience and I think that's going to play a key factor in me winning the fight.” In Khizriev, Loughnane faces an opponent known for his grappling prowess. It's not surprising given that Khizriev began his combat sports journey in wrestling aged nine. The Russian arrives riding a hot streak that includes three wins in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/20/dagestan-versus-ireland-2-conor-mcgregor-fan-hughes-to-face-khabibs-cousin-usman-nurmagomedov-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Bellator</a> and three more in the PFL. But Loughnane said: “I just think it's a typical striker versus grappler contest. I think he's going to try and take it to the floor and I'm going to try to knock him out, and whoever is successful will win the fight." The bout could also be the last for Loughnane competing in the PFL tournament format. The promotion currently stages fights across six weight divisions, as well as a special pay-per-view “Super Fight” division that is based on name and status. In January 2023, PFL announced they had signed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/09/02/jake-paul-on-pfl-super-fight-championship-in-riyadh-hosting-events-in-uae-and-mike-tyson/" target="_blank">an exclusive deal</a> with YouTuber-turned-boxer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/11/16/jake-paul-salutes-goat-mike-tyson-after-unanimous-win-in-heavyweight-clash/" target="_blank">Jake Paul</a> to make him the first fighter in the new PPV division. Paul co-created the PFL Super Fight division in which fighters earn 50 per cent revenue from all of their bouts. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/16/francis-ngannou-calm-focused-and-ready-ahead-of-long-awaited-pfl-debut-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">Francis Ngannou</a> became the first PFL Super Fight heavyweight champion on his MMA return in October, after dispatching Renan Ferreira in the first round in Riyadh. In the regular weight classes there is a $1m jackpot available for each year's champion but that comes after a gruelling tournament format. Loughnane heads into this weekend's bout desperate to land his second winner's cheque but with one eye on the Super Fight division. “I have been in the PFL for six years and they are great," the Englishman said. “I've grown with the company from start to finish, you know, they changed my life, changed my family's life and I love fighting for them. “[The tournament format] is very difficult, mentally, physically, it's very hard to compete so many times back-to-back, but I've done it so many times now that I'm used to it. “Now I’m going to do things like the Super Fights and fights with belts and things like that, so I'll choose this one instead. Rather than doing the tournament format again I'd rather just do it the other way now, because I feel that I have been here a long time and it is physically demanding. “It takes a full year out of your life every year. I have done this for the last four to five years. I sat down with my manager and my team and I think it would be more beneficial now to have bigger fights, like in the UK, some Super Fights ... I would love to do that.” Having moved to Dubai after purchasing a property in 2022, Loughnane has divided his time, spending around six months each a year in Dubai and his native England. “I have been coming on and off to Dubai since 2020 and later bought a property. I use it also as a base to train and for flying out to Riyadh after completing my final preparations here,” Loughnane said. “I'm really happy to be in Dubai, happy to be in my own home in Dubai, you know, finishing this and then getting a flight tomorrow to go and fight and then back to my home again.”