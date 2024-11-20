'Dagestan versus Ireland 2': Conor McGregor fan Hughes to face Khabib's cousin Usman Nurmagomedov in Dubai

The meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in 2018 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/ufc-229-dana-white-disgusted-over-brawl-as-three-arrested-after-khabib-nurmagomedov-beats-conor-mcgregor-1.777944" target="_blank">lives on in infamy</a>. A bad tempered bout – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/ufc-229-khabib-nurmagomedov-defeats-conor-mcgregor-before-brawl-breaks-out-post-match-1.777915" target="_blank">which Nurmagomedov won via a neck crank in the fourth round</a> – boiled over after the contest, with the Russian climbing out of the cage and leaping into the crowd at McGregor's cornerman Dillon Danis. The Irishman was then attacked by two of Nurmagomedov's cornermen in the ensuing melee. Both men were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/ufc-s-conor-mcgregor-and-khabib-nurmagomedov-handed-temporary-suspensions-1.780099" target="_blank">issued lengthy bans</a>, and the enmity between the two ensues to this day. That rivalry will live vicariously through two new combatants on January 25 in a fight dubbed "Dagestan versus Ireland 2". <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/usman-nurmagomedov-i-want-to-become-a-better-mma-fighter-than-khabib-1.1195349" target="_blank">Usman Nurmagomedov</a> – a cousin of Khabib's – puts his Bellator lightweight title on the line against Paul Hughes – a fighter who grew up idolising McGregor – when they meet at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena in the headline bout of the PFL's main "Road to Dubai" fight card. Usman Nurmagomedov, 26, arrives with a perfect record of 18 victories while 27-year-old Hughes (13-1) earned his title shot after a split decision win over American AJ McKee at the PFL Super Fights in Riyadh on October 19. “The comparisons are true. It is Ireland versus Dagestan, number two. So, it's got great storyline and it's a pleasure to bring it right here in Dubai in the Coca-Cola Arena,” Hughes told <i>The National</i> on the sidelines of the signing of a multi-year partnership between PFL, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DDET), and the Dubai Sports Council (DSC). Hughes said watching the achievements of McGregor, a former two-time UFC champion, while an aspiring mixed martial artist himself growing up in Belfast had a "huge influence on me", and that McGregor had revolutionsied the fight game. "I mean, nobody else from Ireland has done anything even close to what Conor has done," Hughes said. “Conor came into MMA and the UFC and completely changed the sport. So, as a young fighter coming up in Ireland, it's definitely a massive inspiration for me.” Hughes has met McGregor numerous times and previously stated that he would love to have him in his corner. “We will have to see right on the day or on fight week whether or not these sorts of things can happen but if it did, it would certainly add a lot of hype to the fight,” Hughes said on the prospect of McGregor potentially cornering him for the Nurmagomedov fight. Like McGregor, Hughes doesn't lack for confidence. Two months out from the biggest fight of his career, he said he is ready to "shock the world". “Usman is a very difficult, very good opponent. So, I absolutely have to be on my game on January 25 and I will be,” he said. “I must train harder than ever. I must be the most prepared I've ever been to fight Usman because it's gonna be my most difficult challenge to date. I have to be ready to shock the world once again. “I know that Usman is one of the best fighters in the world right now. He's 18-0 and has barely been touched in this whole career. It's certainly a very difficult task I have ahead of me. “Nobody thought that I was going to win that fight [against Mckee]. I was a big underdog and a lot of people said that it was too big of a step up for me, being younger and earlier in my career, but I proved that I am who I say I am. “I proved that I am one of the best fighters on the whole planet and I will prove once again when I fight Usman.” The Professional Fighters' League has partnered with DDTE and DSC to host the Champions Series World Title event, which will see the promotion's biggest names compete in the emirate. Peter Murray, the PFL chief executive, said: “The champion series will be an annual event but we are in conversation to expand the number of events here in Dubai long-term. “I could envision the PFL Mena championship here in the coming years, perhaps even next year. So those conversations are ongoing, but yes, we're gonna expand the number of events. “We're there to give the top fighters throughout the regions, representing their countries, a pathway to become regional champions, and then an opportunity to come up to our global season with the best of the world." Saeed Hareb, general secretary of Dubai Sports Council, added: “We are pleased to cooperate with the DDET and the PFL to attract and develop talented athletes in martial arts. “This agreement will be the beginning of creating a new generation of champions in sports who will raise the UAE’s flag in various international forums, by launching various training programmes and forming an Emirati martial arts team to bring them up to a standard of participation at international championships. “Through this agreement, DSC will provide all means of support to ensure the success of the first-of-its-kind International Martial Arts Championship Series in the Middle East, which represents a qualitative addition to the list of international sporting events and enhances sports tourism.”