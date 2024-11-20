Paul Hughes takes on Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov on January 25 in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Paul Hughes takes on Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov on January 25 in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

'Dagestan versus Ireland 2': Conor McGregor fan Hughes to face Khabib's cousin Usman Nurmagomedov in Dubai

PFL add Dubai to their locales as they expand their presence with the headline Bellator lightweight title contest in January

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 20, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today