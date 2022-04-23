Tyson Fury knocks out Dillian Whyte to retain WBC heavyweight crown

Tyson Fury enjoyed a happy homecoming as he retained his WBC heavyweight title with a sensational sixth-round stoppage of British rival Dillian Whyte at a packed out Wembley Stadium.

In his first fight on UK soil since August 2018, Fury was treated to a hero's welcome by a 94,000 capacity crowd and largely dictated the tempo before ending proceedings in devastating fashion.

A vicious uppercut caught Whyte flush on the chin before he was disdainfully pushed over on to his back, and while the mandatory challenger beat the count, referee Mark Lyson waved off the fight.

Whyte could have few complaints at a halt being called with just one second remaining before the fight reached the midway point as he was clearly on unsteady legs after the bout's first significant strike.

The 6ft 9in Fury (now 32-0-1, 23KOs) was able to use his considerable height and reach advantage to keep Whyte at bay while the challenger was made to look clumsy and cumbersome in contrast to his foe.

Whyte, cut over his right eye after an accidental clash of heads, was first installed as the WBC's number one contender nearly four years ago but he was unable to impose himself as he found himself tied up whenever he attempted to close the distance.

The 'Gypsy King was magnanimous in victory, praising "warrior" Dillian Whyte.

"First of all, I want to say I dedicate this to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ. In his name I won this fight in my lively country. In my England. We are Spartans," Fury told BT Sport Box Office.

"I'm overwhelmed by the support. I cannot believe 94,000 countrymen and women came here to watch me. From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and stayed up late to watch this fight.

"Dillian [Whyte] is a warrior and I believe he will be a world champion. One of the greatest and, unfortunately, he had to fight me tonight. You are not messing with a mediocre heavyweight, you are messing with the best man on the planet.

"This man, SugarHill [Steward], has made the man I am. He has made me the biggest boxer in the heavyweight division."

Fury then suggested the win would be his valedictory fight.

"I promised my wife that would be it after the [Deontay] Wilder fight. But I got offered a fight at Wembley and I owed it to the fans. What a way to go out."

Fury's victory sparked an inevitable fusillade of social media encomiums.

Wrestler-turned-film star The Rock led the way.

Former WBA world lightweight champion Anthony Crolla described the killer punch as "an absolute peach".

Some performance from Tyson. Dillian could just never close the distance. Tyson right hook to the body a great shot and the finishing uppercut an absolute peach 🔥 — anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) April 23, 2022

Piers Morgan was similarly wowed by the knockout blow.

BOOM! What a punch.. what a champion. Brilliant performance by ⁦@Tyson_Fury⁩ 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iSREQSgLvJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 23, 2022

US singer-songwriter Don Mclean was delighted both with Fury's win and the airtime for American Pie, which was the WBC champion's walkout song for the night.

Wow, we filmed the opening 3 weeks ago and I knew it was gonna be magnificent. But to see Tyson win and then sing the song with 95,000 people there. This is an incredible night for Tyson and I. @Tyson_Fury @BTSportBoxing @btsport — Don McLean (@donmclean) April 23, 2022

If this is the finish for Fury, then a highlight-reel punch in front of a post-war British record crowd marks a satisfying climax to the career of a modern great, even if much-anticipated showdowns against WBA, IBF and WBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk or another domestic rival in Anthony Joshua go begging.