‘Give me fights’: Hamdy Abdelwahab determined to make up for lost time at UFC 321

Hamdy Abdelwahab is a man in a hurry. Three years ago, he made history as the first Egyptian to set foot in a UFC octagon, but instead of building momentum, two suspensions kept him on the sidelines for much of the past three years. Now, his message to the UFC is clear: give me fights.

His debut victory over Don'Tale Mayes in July 2022 was overturned because of a failed drug test. He returned to action earlier this year, beating Jamal Pogues via unanimous decision in Riyadh in February before losing by the same verdict to Mohammed Usman in Baku in June.

Abdelwahab, 32, is slated to fight again at the end of the month, taking on Chris Barnett on the undercard of UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. Despite his calm demeanour, Abdelwahab is champing at the bit, ready to reignite and race up the heavyweight rankings.

"As long as I carry no injuries, I want to be active, I can fight anyone. Whoever they want to put me up against, I’m down for it. I’m never going to turn down a fight, they [the UFC] know me. Short notice, long notice, I don’t care." Abdelwahab tells The National.

No doubt the lengthy suspension has harmed Abdelwahab's career. A decorated wrestler, he is 6-1 in MMA, with one no-contest. That result – on his UFC debut no less – is a blemish on his record he is eager to consign as a footnote to his career rather than have it define it.

He admits he is yet to reach the levels he displayed before his ban, but can feel his confidence returning with each fight.

"First fight after the suspension was the worst," Abdelwahab said. "Second fight I started coming back step by step. I think I’m ready for this one.

"People have to understand I was away for [nearly] three years. I trained, but it’s not the same as being in a UFC cage. But now I’m coming back.

"Once you step one time, two times, three times in a cage again, you feel the confidence [start] to come back. I lost a lot because I was away too long. So I’m getting back, hopefully."

Egyptian heavyweight Hamdy Abdelwahab trains for his upcoming fight against Chris Barnett at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi later this month. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Hamdy Abdelwahab has been training at Tripl3 MMA gym in Dubai. His appearance at UFC 321 will be Hamdy Abdulwahab's third UFC appearance since serving a length suspension. Hamdy Abdelwahab works the pads with Tripl3 MMA coach Milano Nahar. Hamdy Abdelwahab has been sparring and training with the likes of ONE FC heavyweight champion Reug Reug, left, as he prepares for the challenge of Chris Barnett. Hamdy Abdelwahab says as long as he has no injuries, he will fight 'anytime, anywhere'.

Abdelwahab is preparing for his encounter against Barnett training alongside fellow heavyweight Ciryl Gane, who takes on champion Tom Aspinall in the headline bout at UFC 321.

Friendly, affable and soft-spoken, Abdelwahab switches to beast mode during training drills at Tripl3 MMA gym in Dubai. You have to when you're rolling and sparring with "killers".

"The training has been really good. We've been training since the last fight; we didn’t stop. And the camp is perfect, especially when Ciryl joined us four weeks ago. The training camp is the best for me. It’s perfect.

"I train with killers: Ciryl, Reug Reug [One FC heavyweight champion], Ramzi [Yahia], Milano [Nahar], all the Tripl3 family. It’s been really good. They’re taking good care of us and we’re ready."

'I'm confident for this fight': Ciryl Gane focused on UFC heavyweight crown before Tom Aspinall bout in Abu Dhabi 00:52

Abdelwahab's opponent is one of the most colourful characters in MMA. Barnett is a fan favourite, celebrating any KO victories with a front flip that belies his hefty frame.

The American has not fought since losing to Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 308, also in Abu Dhabi, last year. Despite the playful nickname of "Huggy Bear", Abdelwahab is under no illusions of the threat Barnett (23-9) poses.

"I have much respect for him. I train for anyone I fight as the toughest [opponent] I’ve ever faced. I get ready 100 per cent. I train, I prepare, I put [together] a plan, and stick to the plan. It’s going to be a good fight."

When asked for a prediction on the outcome, Abdelwahab interrupts: "Get the finish."

The UFC will hold its first event in Qatar next month. Despite the quick turnaround, Abdelwahab says he is keen to fight on that card too.

"I would love to be in Qatar. Qatar is in November, so I would love to be there. From this arena to that arena, right away. I just want more fights.

"I'm sparring two times a week right now, so I'm ready. As long as I have no injuries, I can fight every week."

