Ciryl Gane primed for redemption as he targets Tom Aspinall’s UFC heavyweight crown in Abu Dhabi

“Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.” The maxim of Benjamin Franklin echoes through time.

As United States’ minister in France, Franklin brought the French into the war against the British in 1778. Three years later, America had won its War of Independence from colonial rule.

They are words Ciryl Gane adheres to. Franklin’s words are as prescient now as they were then. French flair is being called on to curtail the rampant rule of the British. Gane, the modern-day cavalier, answering the call to stop the unrelenting war machine Tom Aspinall.

A seven-month training camp is excessive by any standard, but one Gane believes necessary for overcoming the formidable challenge of Aspinall. The Englishman puts his UFC heavyweight championship belt on the line against Gane in the main event at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25.

“We started training in March,” a jovial but utterly exhausted Gane tells The National after a workout at Tripl3 Gym in Dubai, where he has set up camp to fine-tune his preparations for fight night.

“We have had a lot of sparring partners, a lot of different skillsets. We’ve had a boxing guy, a kickboxing guy from Glory, UFC guys. Today we’ve been with guys with a high-level ground game. I’ve brought in an Olympic wrestler to help with training. [As a team] We’ve really grown up in every department, not only on the wrestling game and the ground game, but everywhere.”

Gane knows the perils of being undercooked when facing the best only too well. In 2023, he agreed to fight Jon Jones, already the greatest light heavyweight in MMA history, for the vacant heavyweight championship.

Gane took the fight at short notice. Jones had been absent from the octagon for over three years and was stepping up a division. Ring rust didn’t come into the equation – Jones submitted Gane via guillotine choke in a shade over two minutes to become a two-weight world champion.

Heavyweight Ciryl Gane grapples with training partner Haisam Rida in camp for his upcoming title fight against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National France's Ciryl Gane trains at the Tripl3 Gym in Dubai. Ciryl Gane takes a break from training at the Tripl3 Gym in Dubai. Heavyweight Ciryl Gane working with Haisam Rida at Tripl3 MMA, Dubai. France's Ciryl Gane trains at the Tripl3 Gym in Dubai. France's Ciryl Gane trains at the Tripl3 Gym in Dubai. He faces Britain's Tom Aspinall at UFC 321. France's Ciryl Gane trains at the Tripl3 Gym in Dubai. Ciryl Gane jokes with training partners and coaches at Tripl3 MMA, Dubai. France's Ciryl Gane trains at the Tripl3 Gym in Dubai. France's Ciryl Gane trains at the Tripl3 Gym in Dubai.

“Unfortunately, I made a mistake against Jon Jones. Not only during the fight, I accepted it [the fight] only four weeks [notice], so I was not properly prepared. I tried to do my best, but my preparation was nowhere near long enough.”

Many would have been scarred by the manner of the defeat. For Gane, it was a learning curve.

“I learnt a lot from this fight. I learnt not just about this sport, but also about the lifestyle, the mindset – everything changed for me after this fight. I grew up.”

What changed specifically? “The mindset, definitely. I learnt to do this for me. I have a target: get the belt. I’m not focused on outside things, like social media, people talking about me. I focus on my family, my friends, my team, my goals and training, training, training.”

Twice Gane has fought for the undisputed heavyweight title and came up short both times. He was dominated by Francis Ngannou for most of the five rounds at UFC 270 before tapping out to Jones at UFC 285.

Both Ngannou and Jones are out of the picture now, Ngannou signing on with the Professional Fighters’ League soon after beating Gane and Jones retiring earlier this year.

Filling the void now is the obscenely talented Aspinall, who was anointed the division’s undisputed champion following Jones’ decision to call it a day.

Aspinall’s attributes are many; bulk, speed, dynamite in both hands and one of the most accomplished ground games in the sport. There are few chinks in his armour, and those in the know predict a dominant run as the division’s top dog for the Englishman.

But the threat Gane poses cannot be dismissed. The Frenchman is unique in that he has the build of a heavyweight but moves like a middleweight. A bulldozing ballerina, if you like. If Aspinall has the edge on the ground and arguably with his fists, Gane’s elite-level kickboxing background makes him just as much of a threat on the feet.

“Aspinall is really well-rounded. I have said for a long time that Tom Aspinall is the new generation. When I arrived [in the UFC] I was the new generation also. How I’m going to win this fight? I’m not going to give away my game plan. He’s got his strengths, I’ve got mine. I’m really only focused on mine and I’m going to do my best to win this fight.”

When asked the areas he feels he does have the advantage over Aspinall, whose record stands at 15 wins against three losses, Gane replies: “Everybody knows my strengths: I can move really well, I can manage distance, my striking is high level and so I’m going to manage all this during the fight.”

Since losing to Jones, Gane has wins over Serghei Spivac and Alexander Volkov. The latter was fiercely disputed, with many observers believing Volkov came out on the wrong side of a split decision. UFC president Dana White even apologised to the Russian after the fight. Gane claimed to have suffered broken toes in the opening round, and was so disappointed with his performance he initially refused his post-fight interview before being coerced back into the octagon.

But as he is put through a brutal regimen in Dubai, grappling with the likes of Reug Reug, the ONE FC heavyweight champion, among others, it is clear no stone is being left unturned as he prepares for his third crack at undisputed UFC gold.

Though confident he has the tools to take Aspinall down, Gane (13 wins, 2 losses) does not see the fight as his last shot at redemption. “Now or never? No, no. I am 35, still young,” he jokes.

Aspinall is no stranger to Abu Dhabi; his first two fights with the world’s lead MMA promotion were in the UAE capital, both victories. For Gane, UFC 321 will be his debut on these shores. He says he has been surprised by the warm reception he has received, and he plans to put on a show for his fans on October 25.

For Gane, UFC 321 is not simply another title shot, but the culmination of lessons learnt, scars endured and sacrifices made. The body is sharp, the mind clear. Against Aspinall, the Frenchman knows he is walking into the fire – but this time, he is armed with preparation, conviction and the belief that the belt is finally within reach.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE ( 4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

The biog Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi Age: 23 How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them Inspiration: My father. He’s a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you’ll have the will to continue to love what you're doing

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

Hamilton profile Age 32 Country United Kingdom Grands Prix entered 198 Pole positions 67 Wins 57 Podiums 110 Points 2,423 World Championships 3

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

SERIES SCHEDULE First Test, Galle International Stadium

July 26-30

Second Test, Sinhalese Sports Club Ground

August 3-7

Third Test, Pallekele International Stadium

August 12-16

First ODI, Rangiri Dambulla Stadium

August 20

Second ODI, Pallekele International Stadium

August 24

Third ODI, Pallekele International Stadium

August 27

Fourth ODI, R Premadasa Stadium

August 31

Fifth ODI, R Premadasa Stadium

September 3

T20, R Premadasa Stadium

September 6

Jawab Iteiqal

Director: Mohamed Sammy

Starring: Mohamed Ramadan, Ayad Nasaar, Mohamed Adel and Sabry Fawaz

2 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Price, base: Dh1,731,672 Engine: 6.5-litre V12 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 770hp @ 8,500rpm Torque: 720Nm @ 6,750rpm Fuel economy: 19.6L / 100km

Players Selected for La Liga Trials U18 Age Group

Name: Ahmed Salam (Malaga)

Position: Right Wing

Nationality: Jordanian Name: Yahia Iraqi (Malaga)

Position: Left Wing

Nationality: Morocco Name: Mohammed Bouherrafa (Almeria)

Position: Centre-Midfield

Nationality: French Name: Mohammed Rajeh (Cadiz)

Position: Striker

Nationality: Jordanian U16 Age Group

Name: Mehdi Elkhamlichi (Malaga)

Position: Lead Striker

Nationality: Morocco

Villains

Queens of the Stone Age

Matador

Indoor Cricket World Cup Dubai 2017 Venue Insportz, Dubai; Admission Free Day 1 fixtures (Saturday) Men 1.45pm, Malaysia v Australia (Court 1); Singapore v India (Court 2); UAE v New Zealand (Court 3); South Africa v Sri Lanka (Court 4) Women Noon, New Zealand v South Africa (Court 3); England v UAE (Court 4); 5.15pm, Australia v UAE (Court 3); England v New Zealand (Court 4)

The Limehouse Golem

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Cast: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth

Three stars

LIGUE 1 FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Friday

Nice v Angers (9pm)

Lille v Monaco (10.45pm) Saturday

Montpellier v Paris Saint-Germain (7pm)

Bordeaux v Guingamp (10pm)

Caen v Amiens (10pm)

Lyon v Dijon (10pm)

Metz v Troyes (10pm) Sunday

Saint-Etienne v Rennes (5pm)

Strasbourg v Nantes (7pm)

Marseille v Toulouse (11pm)

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

The%20Genius%20of%20Their%20Age %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20S%20Frederick%20Starr%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Oxford%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20290%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90' 1

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Her father is a retired Emirati police officer and her mother is originally from Kuwait

She Graduated from the American University of Sharjah in 2015 and is currently working on her Masters in Communication from the University of Sharjah.

Her favourite film is Pacific Rim, directed by Guillermo del Toro

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Voy!%20Voy!%20Voy! %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Omar%20Hilal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Muhammad%20Farrag%2C%20Bayoumi%20Fouad%2C%20Nelly%20Karim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Midnights' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Taylor%20Swift%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Republic%20Records%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants