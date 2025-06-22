US MMA fighter Jon Jones is retiring, according to Dana White. AFP
US MMA fighter Jon Jones is retiring, according to Dana White. AFP
US MMA fighter Jon Jones is retiring, according to Dana White. AFP
US MMA fighter Jon Jones is retiring, according to Dana White. AFP

Sport

Combat Sports

UFC legend Jon Jones retires, Tom Aspinall becomes heavyweight champion

Dana White announces American fighter is calling it a day after long period of inactivity

The National

June 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

UFC legend and heavyweight champion Jon Jones has retired from the sport, according to president and CEO Dana White.

The news, which White announced during a press conference in Azerbaijan on Saturday night, means that Britain's Tom Aspinall, the interim belt holder, has been upgraded to full champion.

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” said White. “Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.

“Do I regret the time that I gave [Jones to decide]? Listen, if you look at what he's accomplished in the sport, no.”

Jones, 37, claimed the heavyweight title in March 2023 and defended against Stipe Miocic last November - despite Aspinall, the rising star of the division, claiming the interim belt the year before.

Aspinall, 32, has campaigned long and hard for a fight with Jones, but the American refused to entertain the idea.

Jones is widely regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time, but infuriated fans by claiming that fighting Aspinall would not add to his legacy.

Aspinall reacted via his social media, saying: “For you fans, it's time to get this heavyweight division going. An active undisputed champion.”

The Manchester fighter (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) is expected to defend the title this summer and is likely to face No1 contender Ciryl Gane. Aspinall has not fought since July 2024.

“I obviously feel bad for Tom that he lost all that time and obviously money, but we'll make it up to him,” said White.

“Tom Aspinall's a good guy. He's been incredible through this whole process.

“He's been willing to do anything, fight him anywhere at any time and do this, and now he's like 'I'll fight anybody – you tell me who and I'll fight them'.”

Jones, who turns 38 on July 19, compiled a 28-1 record (11 TKOs) in capturing UFC titles at light heavyweight and heavyweight.

White's announcement countered Jones' own words on Thursday when he appeared on the Full Send podcast.

“I don't want to say that I'm retired because fighting is in my blood,” Jones said on the podcast.

“Right now, I could really care less about fighting. I've been doing it my whole life at a very high level and when the itch comes back – and if it comes back – then I'll do it with my whole heart, do it to the best of my abilities.

“I think I will fight again. Where the future of combat sports is going, it's going to be amazing when I pop back up.”

Jones has had a troubled history out of the octagon, where he became the youngest UFC title holder at age 23 with a win over Mauricio Rua for the 205-pound crown.

Jones, who is 16-0 in UFC title bouts, has dealt with legal issues as well as a year-long suspension in 2016 for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs – a result he disputes.

Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Updated: June 22, 2025, 9:24 AM`
UFCMMA
Read next...
Turki Alalshikh, right, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, centre, during a presser for the super middleweight title fight against Terence Crawford in Riyadh. Getty Images

Alvarez v Crawford in Las Vegas 'once in a lifetime fight'

Muhammad Mokaev after his victory over Thomas Assis in the 971 Fighting Championship at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Photo: 971 FC.

'I'm the only one who can beat Pantoja': Mokaev plots UFC return after Dubai win