UFC legend Jon Jones retires, Tom Aspinall becomes heavyweight champion

UFC legend and heavyweight champion Jon Jones has retired from the sport, according to president and CEO Dana White.

The news, which White announced during a press conference in Azerbaijan on Saturday night, means that Britain's Tom Aspinall, the interim belt holder, has been upgraded to full champion.

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” said White. “Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.

“Do I regret the time that I gave [Jones to decide]? Listen, if you look at what he's accomplished in the sport, no.”

Jones, 37, claimed the heavyweight title in March 2023 and defended against Stipe Miocic last November - despite Aspinall, the rising star of the division, claiming the interim belt the year before.

Aspinall, 32, has campaigned long and hard for a fight with Jones, but the American refused to entertain the idea.

Jones is widely regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time, but infuriated fans by claiming that fighting Aspinall would not add to his legacy.

Aspinall reacted via his social media, saying: “For you fans, it's time to get this heavyweight division going. An active undisputed champion.”

The Manchester fighter (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) is expected to defend the title this summer and is likely to face No1 contender Ciryl Gane. Aspinall has not fought since July 2024.

“I obviously feel bad for Tom that he lost all that time and obviously money, but we'll make it up to him,” said White.

“Tom Aspinall's a good guy. He's been incredible through this whole process.

“He's been willing to do anything, fight him anywhere at any time and do this, and now he's like 'I'll fight anybody – you tell me who and I'll fight them'.”

Jones, who turns 38 on July 19, compiled a 28-1 record (11 TKOs) in capturing UFC titles at light heavyweight and heavyweight.

White's announcement countered Jones' own words on Thursday when he appeared on the Full Send podcast.

“I don't want to say that I'm retired because fighting is in my blood,” Jones said on the podcast.

“Right now, I could really care less about fighting. I've been doing it my whole life at a very high level and when the itch comes back – and if it comes back – then I'll do it with my whole heart, do it to the best of my abilities.

“I think I will fight again. Where the future of combat sports is going, it's going to be amazing when I pop back up.”

Jones has had a troubled history out of the octagon, where he became the youngest UFC title holder at age 23 with a win over Mauricio Rua for the 205-pound crown.

Jones, who is 16-0 in UFC title bouts, has dealt with legal issues as well as a year-long suspension in 2016 for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs – a result he disputes.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now