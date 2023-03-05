Jon Jones claims UFC heavyweight title with emphatic first-round win over Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones marked his return to the octagon with an emphatic first-round victory against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 to claim the world heavyweight title.

Competing in the promotion for the first time in more than three years, the American submitted Gane by guillotine choke two minutes and four seconds in the headline bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

Jones, the former long-time light heavyweight champion, was debuting at heavyweight, while Gane is a former interim belt-holder. The victory lifted Jones’ professional MMA record to 27-1.

In the card’s other title fight, Alexa Grasso stunned champion Valentina Shevchenko to claim the flyweight belt via a fourth-round submission. In winning, the Mexican ended Shevchenko’s nine-fight win streak and seven-fight title defence – the Kyrgyzstani athlete last tasted defeat six years ago.

