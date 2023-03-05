Jon Jones claims UFC heavyweight title with emphatic first-round win over Ciryl Gane

American returns to octagon in sensational style, submitting his opponent after two minutes at UFC 285

Jon Jones needed just over two minutes to submit Ciryl Gane and become the UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 285. AFP
John McAuley
Mar 05, 2023
Jon Jones marked his return to the octagon with an emphatic first-round victory against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 to claim the world heavyweight title.

Competing in the promotion for the first time in more than three years, the American submitted Gane by guillotine choke two minutes and four seconds in the headline bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

Jones, the former long-time light heavyweight champion, was debuting at heavyweight, while Gane is a former interim belt-holder. The victory lifted Jones’ professional MMA record to 27-1.

In the card’s other title fight, Alexa Grasso stunned champion Valentina Shevchenko to claim the flyweight belt via a fourth-round submission. In winning, the Mexican ended Shevchenko’s nine-fight win streak and seven-fight title defence – the Kyrgyzstani athlete last tasted defeat six years ago.

Updated: March 05, 2023, 6:00 AM
