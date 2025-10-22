Mackenzie Dern confident 'destiny is calling' for Abu Dhabi title fight with Virna Jandiroba

Mackenzie Dern believes it is her destiny to become a UFC champion in Abu Dhabi, a city in which she has enjoyed great success during her jiu-jitsu and MMA career.

The Brazilian takes on countrywoman Virna Jandiroba for the vacant women’s strawweight title in the co-main event at UFC 321 in the UAE capital on Saturday.

The symbolism is hard to ignore. Dern won her first Abu Dhabi World Pro gold medal 10 years ago, stunning the grappling world by defeating nine-time women’s world champion Gabrielle Garcia in the semi-finals on her way to winning the absolute class.

Fast forward a decade and she is preparing to fight for more gold, this time in the form of the strap vacated by Zhang Weili.

“It’s kind of a full-circle moment, yeah, 100 per cent," said Dern. "I was talking about it at the start of the year before I fought Amanda Ribas, I said ‘Man, can you imagine if I won the title in 2025 after I won my first world title in jiu-jitsu in 2015? Exactly 10 years later?’ I thought to myself that would be amazing.”

The parallels do not end there.

“I won my first world title in Abu Dhabi on April 25th, 2015 and now I fight for a UFC title on the 25th October. So I was already imagining how crazy it would be to do that," added the 32-year-old.

"And it really is happening, I mean, you can’t plan things like that. The exact day, location. I was thinking I would like to maybe do it in Brazil, but then I thought, no, it has to be Abu Dhabi. I really think it’s destiny calling.”

It feels like the world has been talking about United States-born Dern as a potential UFC champion since she made the full-time switch to MMA in 2016.

And now here she is, on the cusp of joining the legendary Fabricio Werdum as the only athletes to win world titles in Abu Dhabi Combat Club and the UFC, the world’s leading grappling organisation and the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion.

There have been setbacks. Five defeats in 20 fights is good but not stellar. There have been broken noses, injuries, critics and self-doubt. An elite grappler, Dern has had to learn that those skills, considerable as they are, only carry you so far in a multi-combat sport. But through it all, Dern has faced adversity head-on.

Part of that learning curve involved matching up with Jandiroba 11 fights into her MMA career. Dern won that contest via unanimous decision.

Both have improved considerably since that first meeting. Dern has won her last two fights while Jandiroba rides a five-fight win streak heading into Saturday’s co-main event.

Although Dern does not think their first fight will have any bearing on their next, she is confident of the same outcome.

“I really feel like Saturday is going to go good for me, I think I’ll be comfortable in there. I just feel like all the stars have aligned for me,” said Dern.

“I don’t really see how she is going to beat me in grappling. If she knocks me out or submits me then congratulations to her, but I’ve not trained my whole life to get to this moment to throw it all away.

“There’s a way for her to do it strategically, or by points [decision], but I’m not going to let that happen. I really feel I’m going to be comfortable against her wherever the fight goes. I’ll just keep pushing forward. I’m not scared of the brawls, I’m not scared to do whatever I need to do to win.”

