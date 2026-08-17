The UFC owes Abu Dhabi a show — Volkanovski and Yan can deliver it

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi in October, and the headline bouts announced over the weekend are certainly ones to whet the appetite.

Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against No 1-ranked Mosvar Evloev, while bantamweight champ Petr Yan settles his trilogy against Merab Dvalishvili.

Those are blockbuster bouts that would grace any card.

It should go some way to making up for the damp squib that was UFC 321, the last time the world's leading MMA promotion held a numbered event in the UAE capital.

To be fair, that wasn't the UFC's fault. The main event was over before it really got going after the referee called a no contest when then-heavyweight belt holder Tom Aspinall was on the receiving end of eye pokes from Ciryl Gane, deemed accidental.

The crowd booed the decision and Aspinall took exception. Given the late hour (the bout started after midnight) and the underwhelming card that had preceded it, it was easy to understand fans' frustration, even if it was a little misdirected.

The co-main event saw Mackenzie Dern realise a lifelong dream of winning UFC gold. The Brazilian was awarded a unanimous decision over Vira Jandiroba to win the vacant women's strawweight title.

The truth is, Dern spent the majority of the bout either on her back or on her backside, striking her opponent. A spectacle it wasn't.

Given her storied association with Abu Dhabi from her days competing in jiu-jitsu, the prevailing sense among the press corps at cageside was that anything less than a stoppage for Jandiroba would see Dern crowned champion.

UFC 321 - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Ciryl Gane (black shorts) pokes Tom Aspinall in the eyes leading to a no contest at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Ciryl Gane (black shorts) pokes Tom Aspinall in the eyes lea…

Tom Aspinall's fight with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title was a no contest after an eye poke. Show caption: Tom Aspinall's fight with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight tit…

Tom Aspinall suffered eye damage leading to a no contest. Show caption: Tom Aspinall suffered eye damage leading to a no contest.

Tom Aspinall, left, and Ciryl Gane trade blows before the incident that led to a no contest. Show caption: Tom Aspinall, left, and Ciryl Gane trade blows before the in…

Mackenzie Dern, left, lands a straight left on Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event. Show caption: Mackenzie Dern, left, lands a straight left on Virna Jandiro…

Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Virna Jandiroba. Show caption: Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Virna Jandiroba.

Mackenzie Dern becomes champion at Etihad Arena. Show caption: Mackenzie Dern becomes champion at Etihad Arena.

Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision in a bantamweight bout at UFC 321. Show caption: Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue s…

Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision. Show caption: Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue s…

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives instructions to cousin Umar Nurmagomedov. Show caption: Khabib Nurmagomedov gives instructions to cousin Umar Nurmag…

Alexander Volkov (red shorts) beat Jailton Almeida (yellow shorts) by decision in a heavyweight bout at UFC 321. Show caption: Alexander Volkov (red shorts) beat Jailton Almeida (yellow s…

Alexander Volkov has his hand raised. Show caption: Alexander Volkov has his hand raised.

Azamat Murzakanov (black shorts) beat Aleksandar Rakic (white shorts) by TKO. Show caption: Azamat Murzakanov (black shorts) beat Aleksandar Rakic (whit…

Quillan Salkilld knocked out Nasrat Haqparast with a first-round head kick in their lightweight bout. Show caption: Quillan Salkilld knocked out Nasrat Haqparast with a first-r…

Ikram Aliskerov celebrates with his coach and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Show caption: Ikram Aliskerov celebrates with his coach and former UFC lig…

Valter Walker (yellow shorts) beats Louie Sutherland by heal hook in their heavyweight bout. Show caption: Valter Walker (yellow shorts) beats Louie Sutherland by heal…

Nathaniel Wood (red shorts) was involved in an entertaining bout against Jose Miguel Delgado. Englishman Wood took the bout via split decision. Show caption: Nathaniel Wood (red shorts) was involved in an entertaining …

Chris Barnett was given time out and Hamdy Abdelwahab had a point taken off for repeated shots to the back of the head. Egyptian Abdelwahab would go on to take victory by unanimous decision, Show caption: Chris Barnett was given time out and Hamdy Abdelwahab had a …

Hamdy Abdelwahab (black shorts) takes a punch from Chris Barnett (yellow shorts) in their heavyweight fight. Show caption: Hamdy Abdelwahab (black shorts) takes a punch from Chris Bar…

Mitch Raposo (black shorts) gets taken to the mat by Azat Maksum (blue shorts). The American would win the catchweight bout by decision. Show caption: Mitch Raposo (black shorts) gets taken to the mat by Azat Ma…







































Even before those fights, the warm-up acts left you a little cold. There was precious little to cheer as Umar Nurmaogmedov ragdolled Mario Bautista for 15 minutes straight, with the biggest cheer reserved for his cousin and trainer, Khabib, every time he entered the octagon. Jailton Almedia barely laid a glove on Alexander Volkov in a battle of two tugboats.

That's not to say there was no buzz. Azamat Murzakanov, back then still on an unbeaten run in the light heavyweight division, starched Aleksandar Rakic with a flurry of punches in Round 1, and Quillan Salkilld added to his highlight reel with a sensational head kick to send Nasrat Haqparast into the shadow realm.

But the overall feeling of the thousands of fans emptying the Etihad Arena last October was one of disappointment.

That was heavily influenced by the outcome of the main event. Aspinall's injuries were so bad that he has required multiple surgeries and has not fought since.

It felt like the UFC owed Abu Dhabi one. It is, after all, a "second home" for the organisation. And the announcement of the headline acts will have gone some way to placating fans here.

Volkanovski can rightfully claim to be the greatest featherweight in UFC history. The Australian defeated Diego Lopes for the vacant belt in April 2025 and beat him again when they rematched earlier this year, both by unanimous decisions.

It is his second title reign, and one he will hope to extend when he faces the unbeaten Evloev.

Petr Yan has fought four times in Abu Dhabi during his UFC career. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Petr Yan has fought four times in Abu Dhabi during his UFC c…

The Russian has been on a tear over the past few years, with wins over Lopes, Arnold Allen, Aljamain Sterling and Lerone Murphy, which have catapulted him to the top of the rankings.

You could easily make a case for Yan-Dvalishvili taking top billing. Yan showed how you solve the Dvalishvili dilemma last December with consummate boxing, outstanding takedown defence and devastating body shots that saw him dethrone the Georgian champion who had previously looked unstoppable in the bantamweight division.

For Yan, it will be the fifth time he has fought in Abu Dhabi in his UFC career.

Their head-to-head record reads one win each, so something will have to give. Neither fighter has fought since their last meeting, meaning they should be hungry to put on a show in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster,ae.