UFC in review: Petr Yan solves Merab Dvalishvili dilemma, Joshua Van's rise and what next for Alex Pereira?

UFC 323 was supposed to be the icing on the cake for mixed martial arts' two outstanding champions of 2025. Merab Dvalishvili, defending his UFC bantamweight belt for the fourth time this calendar year; Alexandre Pantoja, the flyweight phenom being hyped as the division's GOAT.

Both would leave T-Mobile dethroned, battered, bruised, and, in Pantoja's case, wondering if he will ever scale those same heights again. He will be hoping that the old adage of what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas rings true.

It wasn't supposed to be this way. December 7 was meant to be a coronation of the two standout fighters of the past 12 months and more. What followed turned the MMA world on its head.

Both arrived as undisputed champions, the main and co-main events. Both were building legacies, the best in the business. Dvalishvili had begun the year with a gusty win over Umar Nurmagomedov before tapping out former champ Sean O'Malley in their rematch.

Cory Sandhagen was dominated in October, a fight in which the Georgian grappler surpassed Georges St-Pierre's record for most takedowns in UFC history and most successful bantamweight title defences (three).

Pantoja followed up his strangulation of cross-promotion star Kai Asakura last December with the suffocation of Kai Kara-France in June. "The Cannibal" was devouring his opponents with relish.

Plenty had asked how you solve the Dvalishvili dilemma and the Pantoja problem. The answers, it turns out, are a perfect Petr Yan and a freak injury.

Yan had vowed to be better than his first meeting with Dvalishvili two years ago and the Russian was as good as his word. Consummate boxing, outstanding takedown defence and devastating body shots saw him take a unanimous decision.

The sight of Dvalishvili so busted up and clueless as to how to penetrate Yan's defence hardly undone all his other good work of 2025, but also kind of did.

For Pantoja, giving the up-and-coming Joshua Van his shot at glory so early in his career was commendable but came at a cost. The Brazilian threw a high kick, which was blocked and grabbed by Van, who then pushed him down to the mat.

Pantoja's natural instinct to extend his left arm to protect his fall –something he has probably done a thousand times in his career – proved to be the wrong one as he hyper-extended. The injury to his elbow was so bad that the fight was called off after only 26 seconds.

Pantoja was quick to allay fears about his long-term future, saying he will be back "sooner than you think". Let's just hope "The Cannibal" still has the hunger and appetite to get back to the top where he belongs.

What next for Alex Pereira?

Alex Pereira confirmed his status as the most fearsome puncher in combat sports.

A clearly under-the-weather Pereira put in a lethargic display to lose his light-heavyweight belt to Magomed Ankalaev via decision in March only to spark out the Russian inside the first round in their rematch seven months later.

There's plenty of options for "Poatan" in 2026, including a trilogy match with Jiri Prochazka, who, after dispensing with the zen and dishing out the chaos, won a fight-of-the-year contender against Khalil Rountree Jr.

What most are secretly hoping is that Pereira brings his "Chama" to the heavyweight division to fight the winner of Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

Their first fight in Abu Dhabi turned into a damp squib. The bout was declared a no-contest when champion Aspinall was unable to continue after being on the receiving end of an unintentional eye poke from Gane. It was the biggest letdown of the year.

UFC president Dana White called for an immediate rematch as soon as Aspinall is declared fit. The chance to chase an unprecedented world title in a third weight class must surely be tempting for the Brazilian.

There's also the much-hyped UFC at the White House to celebrate America's 250th birthday in June Rumours persist that Jon Jones will make a one-off return for this unique event, with Pereira's name high on the list of opponents.

Ciryl Gane (black shorts) pokes Tom Aspinall in the eyes leading to a no contest at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National Tom Aspinall's fight with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title was a no contest after an eye poke. Tom Aspinall suffered eye damage leading to a no contest. Tom Aspinall, left, and Ciryl Gane trade blows before the incident that led to a no contest. Mackenzie Dern, left, lands a straight left on Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event. Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Virna Jandiroba. Mackenzie Dern becomes champion at Etihad Arena. Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision in a bantamweight bout at UFC 321. Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision. Khabib Nurmagomedov gives instructions to cousin Umar Nurmagomedov. Alexander Volkov (red shorts) beat Jailton Almeida (yellow shorts) by decision in a heavyweight bout at UFC 321. Alexander Volkov has his hand raised. Azamat Murzakanov (black shorts) beat Aleksandar Rakic (white shorts) by TKO. Quillan Salkilld knocked out Nasrat Haqparast with a first-round head kick in their lightweight bout. Ikram Aliskerov celebrates with his coach and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Valter Walker (yellow shorts) beats Louie Sutherland by heal hook in their heavyweight bout. Nathaniel Wood (red shorts) was involved in an entertaining bout against Jose Miguel Delgado. Englishman Wood took the bout via split decision. Chris Barnett was given time out and Hamdy Abdelwahab had a point taken off for repeated shots to the back of the head. Egyptian Abdelwahab would go on to take victory by unanimous decision, Hamdy Abdelwahab (black shorts) takes a punch from Chris Barnett (yellow shorts) in their heavyweight fight. Mitch Raposo (black shorts) gets taken to the mat by Azat Maksum (blue shorts). The American would win the catchweight bout by decision.

Mackenzie Dern strikes gold in Abu Dhabi

That said, it wasn't all doom and gloom in Abu Dhabi. The UAE capital crowned a new world champion on October 25 when Mackenzie Dern realised her lifelong dream of becoming a UFC champion.

The Brazilian has a long and storied affiliation with Abu Dhabi, going back to her jiu-jitsu days. The emotional scenes inside the octagon celebrating her victory over Virna Jandiroba to win the vacant women's strawweight belt will live long in the memory.

The previous incumbent of that belt, Zhang Weili, found out the hard way that moving up a division - where she fought Valentina Shevchenko - is not always a wise career move. The Kyrgyz fighter spent almost all of their 25 minutes laying on top of and pummeling her Chinese opponent, who looked far too small at 125 lbs.

One female fighter who has taken the UFC by storm is Kayla Harrison. The two-time Olympic gold medallist won the bantamweight title in only her third UFC fight, submitting Julianna Pena when they met at UFC 316.

Watching on was Amanda Nunes, widely regarded as the greatest female fighter in history and a former UFC 'double champion'. The Brazilian called time on her illustrious career in 2023 but has been tempted out of it by Harrison. The two will meet in a highly anticipated bout in late January.

Makhachev and Topuria join elite group

Two fighters joined an elite group by winning titles in two weight classes. After dominating the men's lightweight division, surpassing even the achievements of his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov with four title defences, Islam Makhachev stepped up to welterweight and won that belt at his first attempt, defeating Jack Della Maddalena in a dominant display.

In turn, Ilia Topuria jumped up from featherweight to face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. Oliveira, the man with the most submission wins in UFC history, found out that the Spanish matador had no issue transferring his power up a weight class, knocking out the Brazilian with a crushing right-left-hook combination.

If one fighter's arc warmed the cockles of the heart, it was the sight of Alexander Volkanovski reclaiming UFC gold after suffering back-to-back losses to Makhachev and Topuria.

The Australian won the vacant featherweight belt, defeating Diego Lopes via unanimous decision. The Brazilian will get his shot at redemption in 2026.

Fighter of the year - Van

It's hard to ignore Van's achievements. Only four years into his pro MMA career, the 24-year-old representing both Myanmar and the USA managed to win a UFC title, the second youngest champion in the promotion's history.

In a 12-month period, Van fought five times, winning them all. He fought twice in June alone; the first a TKO victory over Bruno Silva, the second a decision following three rounds of back-and-forth with No 5-ranked Brandon Royval.

That set Van up for a crack at flyweight king Pantoja. Although the manner of the victory was unsatisfactory for all, it shouldn't take away from Van's meteoric rise from contender to champion.

Special mentions must go to Michael Morales, who has inserted himself into the welterweight title equation, recording impressive wins over the seasoned Gilbert Burns and the dangerous Sean Brady. Ian Machado Garry has done similar, taking verdicts over KO artist Carlos Prates and former champ Belal Muhammad.

Fight of the year - Royval v Van

Van only took this bout on three weeks' notice following his victory over Silva. What transpired was a fight for the ages.

The pair fought on the main card of UFC 317, headlined by the man they were both chasing, Pantoja.

Royval was defending his top-five ranking, and had far much to lose against his opponent. The two went hell-for-leather for 15 ferocious minutes. Van and Royval landed a total of 419 significant strikes, which broke the record for most recorded in a three-round UFC fight and flyweight bout.

Victory would elevate Van the man to a title shot. He would join Pantoja in the octagon following the latter's submission win over Kara-France later that night. Challenge offered and accepted.

Six months later, it would end with Pantoja badly injured and Van's hand raised in victory. But the origins began with a slug-fest against Royval that catapulted Van into the public's consciousness.

It's made Van a marked man. Manel Kape, who closed out the final UFC card of the year with a stunning KO of Royval last weekend, called out Van for a title shot in February. "Just sign the contract," demanded the Angolan.

KO of the year - Salkilld v Haqparast

Topuria's knockout of Oliveira was sweet, Prochazka added to his highlights reel with stoppages of Jamal Hill and Rountree, but for sheer brutality, it has to be Quillan Salkilld's head-hunting mission of Nasrat Haqparast.

The two fought on the undercard of UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. Exactly halfway through the first round, Salkilld let rip with a head kick that sent Haqparast to the shadow realm.

The sound was like wood cracking on wood. The fight was over before the Moroccan even hit the deck.

Five fights we would love to see in 2026

Aspinall v Gane 2: The first fight was such a huge letdown following Gane's eye gouge. The Frenchman showed in the early exchanges he can be a huge problem for the champion.

Pereira v the winner: Too much talk is being taken up of Jon Jones v Pereira. Imagine him fighting the winner of Apsinall v Gane 2 for the heavyweight title, though.

Makhachev v Garry: Plenty are gunning for a shot at Mahachev but the Irishman Ian Machado Garry has propelled himself to the top of the pile with a series of impressive displays.

Topuria v Pimblett: It's quite clear Topuria wants the Englishman's head on a pike. If Paddy Pimblett can overcome Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 in January, it could set up a blockbuster.

Chimaev v Adesanya: OK, I may be the only one calling for this, but imagine if Israel Adesanya can avoid the middleweight champ's takedowns and keep the fight on the feet?

