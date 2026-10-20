UFC in Abu Dhabi: Kamaru Usman and Song Yadong added to Showdown Week

Fight fans will get the chance to meet some of the UFC's biggest names during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

In the run-up to UFC 333 at Etihad Arena on Saturday, the world's leading MMA promotion is putting on two UFC Fan Experiences, including public workouts, meet-and-greets and live events.

Fans will get the chance to meet former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, featherweight contender Jean Silva and Moroccan featherweight Marwan Rahiki at Yas Mall on Wednesday.

This will follow the public workouts of the main-event fighters, Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev, and the co-main eventers, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili. Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Evloev at UFC 333, while Dvalishvili will attempt to reclaim the bantamweight strap he lost to Yan in December.

Usman has fond memories of Abu Dhabi. "The Nigerian Nightmare" successfully defended his UFC welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal on Fight Island in July 2020.

“Abu Dhabi has always been a special place for me and for UFC. I have some great memories of competing here, and the fans always bring incredible energy," said Usman.

"Abu Dhabi Showdown Week is a great opportunity for us to connect with the fans outside the octagon, and I’m excited to be back, meet them and be part of another huge week for UFC in Abu Dhabi.”

In the run-up to UFC 333 at Etihad Arena on Saturday, the world's leading MMA promotion is putting on two UFC Fan Experiences, including public workouts, meet-and-greets and live events. Photo: Ethara Show caption: In the run-up to UFC 333 at Etihad Arena on Saturday, the wo…

Yadong, Ruffy and Sharaf

On Friday, fans can meet with bantamweight contender Song Yadong, lightweight Mauricio Ruffy and Palestinian-American heavyweight Sean Sharaf at Yas Bay Waterfront from 7pm.

Yadong will have a keen eye on the Yan-Dvalishvili fight, with the Chinese hoping he will be next in line to face the winner.

“I’ve heard so many great things about UFC in Abu Dhabi and the atmosphere during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, so I’m really excited to finally experience it and be part of the week," he said.

"UFC 333 is a huge card with some incredible fights. Of course, Petr Yan against Merab Dvalishvili is one I’m really looking forward to, and I can’t wait to meet the fans and experience the energy in Abu Dhabi.”

Weigh-ins, main event and Power Slap

The press conferences for UFC 333 will be held on Thursday at Etihad Arena (4-5.30pm). Fans are invited to attend for free.

The weigh-ins will then take place on Friday, with the closed official weigh-ins scheduled for 8am, before ceremonial weigh-ins in the evening at Etihad Arena (4-6.30pm), which are open to the public.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Moroccan featherweight Marwan Rahiki will take part in a special live Q&A at Etihad Arena before the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Also on Friday, Power Slap 25 takes place at Space42 Arena, headlined by a super heavyweight title rematch between Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes and Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii.

UFC 333 takes place on Saturday, October 24. The preliminary card is scheduled to begin around 6pm UAE time, with the main card expected to start around 10pm.