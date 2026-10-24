UFC 333: What time is Volkanovski v Evloev and rest of the main card in Abu Dhabi?

Abu Dhabi hosts its 24th UFC show on Saturday, October 24, when Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Movsar Evloev in the headline bout of UFC 333.

A stacked card also includes a trilogy bout between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili, with Yan putting his bantamweight title on the line.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is it?

UFC 333 is a mixed martial arts event from the UFC. The event will be headlined by the UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski putting his belt on the line against Evloev.

The card will feature 14 fights.

Where is it?

Fight night will be held at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It will be the 12th UFC event staged at the venue.

When is it?

UFC 333 takes place on Saturday, October 24. The preliminary card is scheduled to begin around 6pm UAE time, with the main card expected to start around 10pm.

Who are the headline fighters?

Volkanovski is widely regarded as one of the best featherweights in history.

The Australian won the vacant title with a dominant performance over Diego Lopes in April 2025 and backed that up with a similar display in their rematch in February, winning both by unanimous decision.

This is Volkanovski's second run as UFC featherweight champion. In total, this will be his sixth title defence and his 11th straight title fight.

Top-ranked Evloev earned his shot at gold after taking a contentious decision over Lerone Murphy in March.

The Russian is undefeated in 20 pro-MMA bouts, while Volkanovski's record stands at 28 wins against four losses – twice to Islam Makhachev, once to Ilia Topuria and a defeat earlier in his career to Corey Nelson.

Who is on the rest of the card?

The co-main event will see Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili play out their trilogy in Abu Dhabi.

Yan (20-5) arrives in the UAE as UFC bantamweight champion, having dethroned Dvalishvili when they last met in December 2025.

The Russian's consummate boxing and takedown defence won out against Dvalishvili, who was defending his title for a fourth time in the calendar year.

Dvalishvili (21-5) won their first meeting and has vowed to exact revenge on the Russian and settle their rivalry once and for all.

Following Losene Keita's viral first-round knockout of Muhammas Naimov, the Belgian is a short-notice replacement for Arnold Allen and will face American featherweight Aaron Pico.

English flyweight Lone'er Kavanagh will test his skills against Ramazan Temirov of Uzbekistan, and Alexander Volkov meets fellow Russian Rizvan Kuniev in a heavyweight clash to round out the main card.

At the top of the prelims, Azamat Murzakanov will look to get back in the win column after his 12-fight win streak was halted by Paulo Costa in his last bout. The heavy-handed Russian takes on former light heavyweight title contender Dominick Reyes.

What else is happening during fight week?

There are two UFC Fan Experiences to attend throughout the week, one at Yas Mall (Monday-Saturday) and the other at Yas Bay Plaza (Wednesday-Sunday). The events are free and open to the public. Fans can get involved in immersive experiences and buy UFC merchandise at the stores.

Timings:

Yas Mall: Monday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm; Friday and Saturday from 10am to midnight.

Yas Bay Plaza: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4-10pm; Friday, 4pm to midnight; Saturday, 4pm to 2am.

Fans can attend the public workout on Wednesday at Yas Mall's Town Centre (5-7pm), where the headline and co-main event fighters will go through their paces.

The press conferences will be held on Thursday at Etihad Arena (4-5.30pm). Fans are also invited to attend for free.

The weigh-ins will then take place on Friday, with the closed official weigh-ins scheduled for 8am before ceremonial weigh-ins in the evening at Etihad Arena (4-6.30pm), which are open to the public.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.ae.

How to watch UFC 333 on TV

The event can be watched live in the UAE on Starzplay.