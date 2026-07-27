UFC Abu Dhabi: The winners and losers from Fight Night 282 at Etihad Arena

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  • Magomed Ankalaev in action during the light heavyweight bout against Bogdan Guskov at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi on July 25. All pictures by Victor Besa / The National
    Magomed Ankalaev in action during the light heavyweight bout against Bogdan Guskov at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi on July 25. All pictures by Victor Besa / The National
  • Magomed Ankalaev goes for a crank against Bogdan Guskov at UFC Fight Night.
    Magomed Ankalaev goes for a crank against Bogdan Guskov at UFC Fight Night.
  • Magomed Ankalaev, right, and Bogdan Guskov at UFC Fight Night.
    Magomed Ankalaev, right, and Bogdan Guskov at UFC Fight Night.
  • Bogdan Guskov, left, in action against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi.
    Bogdan Guskov, left, in action against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi.
  • Ramazan Temirov in action during the flyweight bout against Steve Erceg.
    Ramazan Temirov in action during the flyweight bout against Steve Erceg.
  • Ramazan Temirov goes after Steve Erceg.
    Ramazan Temirov goes after Steve Erceg.
  • Ramazan Temirov celbrates his win.
    Ramazan Temirov celbrates his win.
  • Magomed Zaynukov, right, in action during the lightweight bout against Damien Rzepecki.
    Magomed Zaynukov, right, in action during the lightweight bout against Damien Rzepecki.
  • Magomed Zaynukov lands a big elbow on Damien Rzepecki.
    Magomed Zaynukov lands a big elbow on Damien Rzepecki.
  • Magomed Zaynukov in action at UFC Fight Night.
    Magomed Zaynukov in action at UFC Fight Night.
  • UFC fans at Etihad Arena.
    UFC fans at Etihad Arena.
  • UFC fans at Etihad Arena.
    UFC fans at Etihad Arena.
  • UFC fans at Etihad Arena.
    UFC fans at Etihad Arena.
  • Valter Walker gets the submission win over Thomas Petersen.
    Valter Walker gets the submission win over Thomas Petersen.
  • Abdul Hussein in action during the bantamweight bout against Cody Gibson.
    Abdul Hussein in action during the bantamweight bout against Cody Gibson.
  • Abdul Hussein celebrates after his victory.
    Abdul Hussein celebrates after his victory.

UFC Abu Dhabi: The winners and losers from Fight Night 282 at Etihad Arena

Who impressed and who had a night to forget in the UAE capital

Andy Lewis

July 27, 2026

The UFC's first Abu Dhabi show of 2026 is in the books, with Magomed Ankalaev easing to victory over Bogdan Guskov in the main event.

That was not an unexpected outcome, with Ankalaev's superiority clear throughout and culminating in a fifth-round stoppage.

That was only part of the story at Etihad Arena, though, with several fighters shining on a packed card. Below are the winners and losers from UFC Fight Night 282.

The winners

Ramazan Temirov

The Uzbekistani flyweight stole the show with a brutal knockout win over the Australian Steve Erceg in the co-main event. Temirov was all action from the buzzer, looking to land big shots on the former title challenger from Perth. Eventually a right hand staggered Erceg and the next one turned the lights out. Temirov banked a $100,000 bonus for performance of the night, and exciting displays like this will undoubtedly earn more opportunities. Temirov (20-3) is on a 12-fight unbeaten streak and is 3-0 in the UFC.

Valter Walker

The Brazilian heavyweight likes to talk smack, which is fine while you're backing it up. He certainly did that on Saturday night with a quick finish against Thomas Petersen. Walker is a leg lock specialist and executed a rarely seen calf slicer to wrap up a first-round submission. He was hyped up and calling out everyone, including interim champion Ciryl Gane.

Valter Walker looks for a leg lock against Thomas Petersen at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi on July 25. Victor Besa / The National
Valter Walker looks for a leg lock against Thomas Petersen at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi on July 25. Victor Besa / The National

Abdul Hussein

Hussein, 28, was born to Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and raised in Finland. He represents both Palestine and Finland. He overcame a few rocky moments in the opening round to dominate Cody Gibson, eventually securing a submission victory in the third round of his promotional debut. An impressive start for the bantamweight.

The Losers

Islam Dulatov

The former model turned UFC welterweight was set to return to the octagon after a year away but pulled out of his bout against Wellington Turman at the last minute. A statement on his Instagram said he had been hospitalised with an infection. Dulatov is clearly an exciting prospect but has been unable to build any momentum and really could have done without this latest setback.

Islam Dulatov during the UFC Open Workouts, Yas Mall at the UFC Fan Experience. Victor Besa / The National
Islam Dulatov during the UFC Open Workouts, Yas Mall at the UFC Fan Experience. Victor Besa / The National

Bogdan Guskov

Guskov talked a good game before his main-event chance against Magomed Ankalaev but froze when the big moment arrived. OK, facing a former champion who also happens to be physically imposing and an awkward southpaw is far from easy. But Guskov might look back with regret that he didn't at least go out in a blaze of glory. In the end, it was a somewhat meek surrender.

Updated: July 27, 2026, 7:06 AM
UFCMMAYas IslandAbu Dhabi