UFC Abu Dhabi: The winners and losers from Fight Night 282 at Etihad Arena

The UFC's first Abu Dhabi show of 2026 is in the books, with Magomed Ankalaev easing to victory over Bogdan Guskov in the main event.

That was not an unexpected outcome, with Ankalaev's superiority clear throughout and culminating in a fifth-round stoppage.

That was only part of the story at Etihad Arena, though, with several fighters shining on a packed card. Below are the winners and losers from UFC Fight Night 282.

The winners

Ramazan Temirov

The Uzbekistani flyweight stole the show with a brutal knockout win over the Australian Steve Erceg in the co-main event. Temirov was all action from the buzzer, looking to land big shots on the former title challenger from Perth. Eventually a right hand staggered Erceg and the next one turned the lights out. Temirov banked a $100,000 bonus for performance of the night, and exciting displays like this will undoubtedly earn more opportunities. Temirov (20-3) is on a 12-fight unbeaten streak and is 3-0 in the UFC.

Valter Walker

The Brazilian heavyweight likes to talk smack, which is fine while you're backing it up. He certainly did that on Saturday night with a quick finish against Thomas Petersen. Walker is a leg lock specialist and executed a rarely seen calf slicer to wrap up a first-round submission. He was hyped up and calling out everyone, including interim champion Ciryl Gane.

Valter Walker looks for a leg lock against Thomas Petersen at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi on July 25. Victor Besa / The National Info

Abdul Hussein

Hussein, 28, was born to Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and raised in Finland. He represents both Palestine and Finland. He overcame a few rocky moments in the opening round to dominate Cody Gibson, eventually securing a submission victory in the third round of his promotional debut. An impressive start for the bantamweight.

The Losers

Islam Dulatov

The former model turned UFC welterweight was set to return to the octagon after a year away but pulled out of his bout against Wellington Turman at the last minute. A statement on his Instagram said he had been hospitalised with an infection. Dulatov is clearly an exciting prospect but has been unable to build any momentum and really could have done without this latest setback.

Islam Dulatov during the UFC Open Workouts, Yas Mall at the UFC Fan Experience. Victor Besa / The National Info

Bogdan Guskov

Guskov talked a good game before his main-event chance against Magomed Ankalaev but froze when the big moment arrived. OK, facing a former champion who also happens to be physically imposing and an awkward southpaw is far from easy. But Guskov might look back with regret that he didn't at least go out in a blaze of glory. In the end, it was a somewhat meek surrender.