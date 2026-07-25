UFC 333 heading to Abu Dhabi as MMA giants confirm October return to Etihad Arena

The UFC will return to Abu Dhabi in October 2026 for a numbered event, with UFC 333 set to land in the UAE capital.

The UFC has been in town all week for a summer Fight Night and chose Saturday's show as the perfect moment to reveal details of another major card at Etihad Arena on October 24.

Typically, the UFC saves its very best matchups for its numbered events, with the biggest names on the roster and title bouts featuring on the bill.

Last October, Abu Dhabi was chosen as the location for the heavyweight title showdown between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. The bout ended in a disappointing no contest after Gane made contact with Aspinall's eye, but the matchmaking was indicative of the calibre of contest UFC boss Dana White tends to reserve for trips to the UAE.

Saturday's Fight Night – headlined by the light-heavyweight clash between Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov – was the 23rd show the world's leading MMA promotion has brought to Abu Dhabi, with UFC 333 set to be the 24th.

The partnership dates back to 2010 and continues to go from strength to strength, with the UFC and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) having a contract through 2028.

Dave Shaw, executive vice president, head of international and content at the UFC, told The National it was a special moment to be able to reveal details of the promotion's October return live during Saturday night's show at Etihad Arena.

He said: "It's a perfect formula, right? We're here. We've got an audience. We've got thousands of people in the arena. We've got millions of people watching around the world.

"There's really no better way for us to announce the return to Abu Dhabi than while we're in Abu Dhabi."

Previous slide Next slide Islam Dulatov on the pads at the UFC open workouts at Yas Mall. All pictures by Victor Besa / The National Info

Magomed Zaynukov, right, at Yas Mall. Info

Magomed Ankalaev throws a kick at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. Info

Young fans take in the action at Yas Mall. Info

Bogdan Guskov waves to the crowd. Info

Magomed Ankalaev going through wrestling drills. Info

Spectators at the UFC Fan Experience. Info













UFC 333 will be preceded by Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Yas Island, featuring numerous MMA-themed experiences. Fans are encouraged to register their interest early at VisitAbuDhabi.ae for the best chance to secure tickets, along with exclusive hotel packages for travelling fans.

VIP packages for UFC 333 will be available soon via On Location, the UFC's official VIP experience provider. These packages offer premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive private lounge access, meet and greets with UFC athletes, and more. Visit UFCVIP.com for details.