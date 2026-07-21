UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi: Tickets, TV, full card and all you need to know

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for its now regular summer Fight Night event.

The stacked card is topped by an exciting light-heavyweight showdown. Below is all you need to know if you are planning to attend or just watch on TV.

Who is fighting?

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev will face Bogdan Guskov in the headline bout.

Top-ranked Ankalaev returns to the octagon for the first time since losing his title to Alex Pereira at UFC 320 last October.

The Dagestani, 33, had been on a seven-year unbeaten run in the UFC before that defeat, which included winning the light-heavyweight belt from Pereira at UFC 313.

UFC 321 – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Ciryl Gane (black shorts) pokes Tom Aspinall in the eyes leading to a no contest at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Tom Aspinall's fight with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title was a no contest after an eye poke. Info

Tom Aspinall suffered eye damage leading to a no contest. Info

Tom Aspinall, left, and Ciryl Gane trade blows before the incident that led to a no contest. Info

Mackenzie Dern, left, lands a straight left on Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event. Info

Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Virna Jandiroba. Info

Mackenzie Dern becomes champion at Etihad Arena. Info

Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision in a bantamweight bout at UFC 321. Info

Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision. Info

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives instructions to cousin Umar Nurmagomedov. Info

Alexander Volkov (red shorts) beat Jailton Almeida (yellow shorts) by decision in a heavyweight bout at UFC 321. Info

Alexander Volkov has his hand raised. Info

Azamat Murzakanov (black shorts) beat Aleksandar Rakic (white shorts) by TKO. Info

Quillan Salkilld knocked out Nasrat Haqparast with a first-round head kick in their lightweight bout. Info

Ikram Aliskerov celebrates with his coach and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Info

Valter Walker (yellow shorts) beats Louie Sutherland by heal hook in their heavyweight bout. Info

Nathaniel Wood (red shorts) was involved in an entertaining bout against Jose Miguel Delgado. Englishman Wood took the bout via split decision. Info

Chris Barnett was given time out and Hamdy Abdelwahab had a point taken off for repeated shots to the back of the head. Egyptian Abdelwahab would go on to take victory by unanimous decision, Info

Hamdy Abdelwahab (black shorts) takes a punch from Chris Barnett (yellow shorts) in their heavyweight fight. Info

Mitch Raposo (black shorts) gets taken to the mat by Azat Maksum (blue shorts). The American would win the catchweight bout by decision. Info







































Ankalaev knows the UAE capital well. He has fought on these shores three times, beating Ion Cutelaba at UFC 254 and Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267. His fight against Johnny Walker at UFC 294 was declared a no contest.

Victory over Guskov in Abu Dhabi would put Ankalaev (21-2-1) next in line for another shot at the title, currently held by New Zealander Carlos Ulberg.

Guskov is a replacement opponent after Khalil Rountree Jr withdrew through injury.

Who else is on the card?

Another Uzbek features on the undercard; Ramazan Temirov takes on former flyweight title contender Steve Erceg of Australia.

Islam Dulatov faces Wellington Turman at welterweight, Magomed Zaynukov is up against Damian Rzepecki at lightweight, Tyrell Fortune tackles Rizvan Kuniev at heavyweight and Ismael Bomfin battles Alez Sola at lightweight.

This latest Fight Night event continues UFC and Abu Dhabi’s long-standing partnership dating back to 2010.

Fan experience, open workouts and weigh-ins

The free-to-enter UFC Fan Experience at Yas Mall is already open and will run all week offering visitors a host of different UFC-themed activities and games.

On Wednesday, July 22, fans will have the opportunity to see the main card fighters conduct open workouts, starting at 6pm at the UFC Fan Experience in Yas Mall.

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy will be in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

The excitement continues on Friday, July 24, at Etihad Arena, where doors open at 4pm for the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Fans can enjoy a special live Q&A with Carlos Ulberg and Lerone Murphy at 5pm, before the weigh-ins begin at 6pm. Ulberg and Murphy will then head to Yas Mall for a meet and greet at 7pm.

When and where is Fight Night taking place?

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi takes place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, and doors open at 4pm. Prelim bouts begin at 5pm and the main card starts at 8pm.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available from www.ticketmaster.ae.

How to watch on TV in the UAE

You can watch UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night exclusively on Starzplay.