New opponent for Magomed Ankalaev named for UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi

A new headline bout has been announced for this month's UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi.

Bogdan Guskov will replace Khalil Rountree Jr in the main event after the American had to withdraw through injury.

The Uzbek will take on No 1-ranked light-heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev as the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation returns to Etihad Arena on July 25.

Known for his devastating knockout power, No 10-ranked Guskov (18-3-1) accepted the bout at short notice to take on former champion Ankalaev (21-2-1.

One of the division's most dangerous finishers, Guskov boasts 18 wins from 18 finishes, including 13 first-round stoppages. Unbeaten in his last five fights, the 33-year-old now heads into his first UFC main event against one of the sport's elite competitors, with the opportunity to make the biggest statement of his career.

Another Uzbek features on the undercard; Ramazan Temirov takes on former flyweight title contender Steve Erceg of Australia.

Islam Dulatov takes on Wellington Turman at welterweight, Magomed Zaynukov faces Damian Rzepecki at lightweight, Tyrell Fortune tackles Rizvan Kuniev at heavyweight and Ismael Bomfin battles Alez Sola at lightweight.

This latest Fight Night event continues UFC and Abu Dhabi’s long-standing partnership dating back to 2010.

Tickets, starting from Dh195, are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ae.