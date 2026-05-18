UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this summer, the first time the world's lead MMA promotion has been back to the emirate since UFC 321 in October 2025. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this summer, the first time the world's lead MMA promotion has been back to the emirate since UFC 321 in October 2025. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this summer, the first time the world's lead MMA promotion has been back to the emirate since UFC 321 in October 2025. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this summer, the first time the world's lead MMA promotion has been back to the emirate since UFC 321 in October 2025. Chris Whiteoak / The National

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UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi in July

World's lead MMA promotion coming back to Etihad Arena on Yas Island

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

May 18, 2026

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The UFC will return to Abu Dhabi in July for its annual Fight Night.

In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, the world's lead MMA promotion returns on Saturday, July 25 and will feature top bouts at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Fans are encouraged to register for tickets via VisitAbuDhabi.ae, where exclusive hotel and ticket packages for travelling fans will also be available.

Details of the fight card will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This latest Fight Night event continues UFC and Abu Dhabi’s long-standing partnership dating back to 2010.

In an interview with The National ahead of UFC 321 last October, president Dana White said Abu Dhabi was “part of the UFC's DNA”.

In recent years, the emirate hosted the global sporting phenomena that was Fight Island during the Covid-19 pandemic and has since cemented its place as one of UFC's most electrifying destinations.

Last year, Reinier De Ridder beat former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the headline bout at UFC Fight Night, while the promotion also returned later that year for UFC 321.

The co-main event saw Mackenzie Dern realise a lifelong dream of becoming a UFC champion. The Brazilian beat compatriot Virna Jandiroba for the vacant strawweight belt.

The main event ended prematurely with Tom Aspinall retaining his heavyweight title after his fight with Ciryl Gane was declared a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

UFC 321 – in pictures

  • Ciryl Gane (black shorts) pokes Tom Aspinall in the eyes leading to a no contest at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Ciryl Gane (black shorts) pokes Tom Aspinall in the eyes leading to a no contest at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Tom Aspinall's fight with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title was a no contest after an eye poke.
    Tom Aspinall's fight with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title was a no contest after an eye poke.
  • Tom Aspinall suffered eye damage leading to a no contest.
    Tom Aspinall suffered eye damage leading to a no contest.
  • Tom Aspinall, left, and Ciryl Gane trade blows before the incident that led to a no contest.
    Tom Aspinall, left, and Ciryl Gane trade blows before the incident that led to a no contest.
  • Mackenzie Dern, left, lands a straight left on Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event.
    Mackenzie Dern, left, lands a straight left on Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event.
  • Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Virna Jandiroba.
    Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Virna Jandiroba.
  • Mackenzie Dern becomes champion at Etihad Arena.
    Mackenzie Dern becomes champion at Etihad Arena.
  • Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision in a bantamweight bout at UFC 321.
    Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision in a bantamweight bout at UFC 321.
  • Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision.
    Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision.
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov gives instructions to cousin Umar Nurmagomedov.
    Khabib Nurmagomedov gives instructions to cousin Umar Nurmagomedov.
  • Alexander Volkov (red shorts) beat Jailton Almeida (yellow shorts) by decision in a heavyweight bout at UFC 321.
    Alexander Volkov (red shorts) beat Jailton Almeida (yellow shorts) by decision in a heavyweight bout at UFC 321.
  • Alexander Volkov has his hand raised.
    Alexander Volkov has his hand raised.
  • Azamat Murzakanov (black shorts) beat Aleksandar Rakic (white shorts) by TKO.
    Azamat Murzakanov (black shorts) beat Aleksandar Rakic (white shorts) by TKO.
  • Quillan Salkilld knocked out Nasrat Haqparast with a first-round head kick in their lightweight bout.
    Quillan Salkilld knocked out Nasrat Haqparast with a first-round head kick in their lightweight bout.
  • Ikram Aliskerov celebrates with his coach and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
    Ikram Aliskerov celebrates with his coach and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
  • Valter Walker (yellow shorts) beats Louie Sutherland by heal hook in their heavyweight bout.
    Valter Walker (yellow shorts) beats Louie Sutherland by heal hook in their heavyweight bout.
  • Nathaniel Wood (red shorts) was involved in an entertaining bout against Jose Miguel Delgado. Englishman Wood took the bout via split decision.
    Nathaniel Wood (red shorts) was involved in an entertaining bout against Jose Miguel Delgado. Englishman Wood took the bout via split decision.
  • Chris Barnett was given time out and Hamdy Abdelwahab had a point taken off for repeated shots to the back of the head. Egyptian Abdelwahab would go on to take victory by unanimous decision,
    Chris Barnett was given time out and Hamdy Abdelwahab had a point taken off for repeated shots to the back of the head. Egyptian Abdelwahab would go on to take victory by unanimous decision,
  • Hamdy Abdelwahab (black shorts) takes a punch from Chris Barnett (yellow shorts) in their heavyweight fight.
    Hamdy Abdelwahab (black shorts) takes a punch from Chris Barnett (yellow shorts) in their heavyweight fight.
  • Mitch Raposo (black shorts) gets taken to the mat by Azat Maksum (blue shorts). The American would win the catchweight bout by decision.
    Mitch Raposo (black shorts) gets taken to the mat by Azat Maksum (blue shorts). The American would win the catchweight bout by decision.
Updated: May 18, 2026, 10:21 AM
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