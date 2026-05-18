UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi in July

The UFC will return to Abu Dhabi in July for its annual Fight Night.

In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, the world's lead MMA promotion returns on Saturday, July 25 and will feature top bouts at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Fans are encouraged to register for tickets via VisitAbuDhabi.ae, where exclusive hotel and ticket packages for travelling fans will also be available.

Details of the fight card will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This latest Fight Night event continues UFC and Abu Dhabi’s long-standing partnership dating back to 2010.

In an interview with The National ahead of UFC 321 last October, president Dana White said Abu Dhabi was “part of the UFC's DNA”.

In recent years, the emirate hosted the global sporting phenomena that was Fight Island during the Covid-19 pandemic and has since cemented its place as one of UFC's most electrifying destinations.

Last year, Reinier De Ridder beat former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the headline bout at UFC Fight Night, while the promotion also returned later that year for UFC 321.

The co-main event saw Mackenzie Dern realise a lifelong dream of becoming a UFC champion. The Brazilian beat compatriot Virna Jandiroba for the vacant strawweight belt.

The main event ended prematurely with Tom Aspinall retaining his heavyweight title after his fight with Ciryl Gane was declared a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

UFC 321 – in pictures