Ronda ​Rousey submits Gina Carano in 17 seconds while Conor McGregor to face Max Holloway in comeback

Ronda ​Rousey took just 17 seconds to take down and submit Gina Carano on her return to combat sports.

The bout headlined the first ever MMA show on Netflix – promoted by Jake Paul's MVP – and saw the former UFC favourite execute a widely predicted one-sided victory.

An immediate takedown from Rousey saw Carano briefly attempt a guillotine before Rousey popped her head out, landed a few strikes from mount and locked in the ⁠inevitable arm-bar submission.

Rousey (13-2-0 MMA) secured her 10th submission win, returning to the ​cage following ⁠an exit from MMA ‌in December of 2016. She announced after the win that she's once ​again retiring to focus on having more children.

“There's no way I could've ended it better than this,” Rousey said. “I want to have some more babies and I've got to get cooking.

"I was hoping to come out as unscathed as possible because I didn’t want to hurt her. Luckily, it was beautiful martial arts, that is what it is, it’s an art."

Carano (7-2-0 MMA) had been inactive in the sport since August of 2009, returning to MMA after a conversation last fall at Rousey's encouragement. ​She admitted the fight was too fast for her, ‌regretting what more she ⁠could have done in a short time frame.

“I ​feel great,” Carano said after the loss. “I wanted to ​fight, and ‌I didn't get that. But she trained. She had her game plan.”

Ngannou back with a bang

In the evening's co-main events, lineal heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou knocked out Philipe Lins in devastating fashion and Mike Perry opened up some gruesome cuts on fan favourite Nate Diaz to secure a second-round stoppage win.

Ngannou (19-3) knocked out Lins (18-6) with a left hook to the head towards the end of the opening round.

He has won eight straight MMA fights, a run that dates back to 2018 and includes a two-year break in which the former UFC heavyweight champion stepped away to box Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Ngannou also sat out all of 2025 as he navigated his exit from a deal with the PFL.

Afterwards, Ngannou claimed he is the best heavyweight in the world and called out legend Jon Jones, a fight that would be virtually impossible to make with Jones still locked into a UFC contract.

McGregor to face Holloway in July

The UFC attempted to upstage the show by announcing Conor McGregor's comeback just as the Ngannou fight was getting under way.

The former two-weight champion McGregor will ​make ​his long-awaited ​return to the octagon on ⁠July 11 against Hawaiian Max Holloway in the main event at UFC 329.

The Irishman has not fought since breaking his leg against ⁠Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He first faced and beat Holloway by unanimous decision all the way back in 2013.

McGregor, 37, was slated to meet ​former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in June 2024, but ​that was ‌cancelled after he suffered a broken toe in training.

In October 2025, he accepted an 18-month ban for “whereabouts failures” after he missed three attempts by Combat Sports Anti-Doping to collect biological samples from him in 2024. The ban ​was backdated and expired in March.