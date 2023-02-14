Conor McGregor 'very excited' for highly anticipated UFC comeback against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has spoken of his excitement about his long-awaited return to the UFC, where he will take on Michael Chandler later this year.

The former two-division champion, who has not competed since sustaining a serious leg injury in July 2021, is slated to face the powerful American in the final quarter of this year. No location or date has been confirmed for the bout.

However, the pair will coach the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter”, which is set to begin filming this week.

Speaking in Dublin on Monday on camera for the first time since both the series and the fight were announced, McGregor told the Daily Mirror that he is flying to Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Of the clash with Chandler, he said: “I’m looking forward to it. I feel good, feel energetic, feel ready. I’m throwing up my high kicks faster than I’m throwing up my jab, so I’m very excited to get back.”

McGregor, 34, has been out of action since suffering a broken leg during his most recent UFC appearance, in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas two summers ago. The two had met earlier that year in Abu Dhabi, when Poirier won by second-round TKO to hand McGregor the first defeat by knockout of his professional career.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion, 22-6 in pro MMA, has won one of his past four UFC bouts.

Meanwhile, Chandler is looking to bounce back from his recent loss to Poirier, at UFC 281 in November. He made his promotional debut on the undercard to McGregor-Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi in January 2021, knocking out Dan Hooker by first-round TKO.

Chandler, whose pro career reads 23-8, is also 1-3 in his past four fights.