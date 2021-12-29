Poirier's knockout and Chimaev's comeback in top UFC moments of 2021 in Abu Dhabi

Once more, Abu Dhabi played an integral role in the UFC’s success this year, hosting four fight nights, including two pay-per-view events. Here we look at the top five UFC moments in the capital for 2021.

Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor

The UFC’s first numbered event of the year featured the long-awaited return of McGregor, still the sport’s main attraction. The former two-division champion’s lightweight clash with Poirier headlined Fight Island’s UFC257 at the newly opened Etihad Arena, a rematch seven years in the making. Poirier stunned the limited – Covid-19 restrictions applied - but vocal crowd in the capital, flooring McGregor in the second round to win via TKO and even their series at 1-1. It represented the Irishman’s first knockout defeat of his professional career.

McGregor, who was making his comeback following more than a year out, fronted up to the media afterwards, saying: “I’ll take my licks. I’m gutted. I put so much work in. Well done Dustin, we’re one and one, good man. We’ll go again.” And that they did, at UFC 264 in Las Vegas in July. This time, Poirier prevailed after McGregor broke his leg when planting it seconds out from the end of the first round. He is now 1-3 in his past four UFC appearances.

Glover Teixeira submitted Jan Błachowicz to win the light heavyweight title at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, October 30.

Glover Teixeira turns back the clock against Jan Blachowicz

After nine months away, the UFC returned to Abu Dhabi in October with a UFC 267 featuring two title fights and a host of other intriguing bouts. However, the night at Etihad Arena undoubtedly belonged to Teixeira, who upset the odds by submitting light-heavyweight belt-holder Blachowicz in the second round to send the 10,000-plus crowd wild in celebration.

In winning, the Brazilian became the second-oldest first-time champion in UFC history. In fact, he had celebrated his 42nd birthday only days before in the capital. Teixeira had once previously fought for a title, losing out to Jon Jones seven years before. The new champ, hugely popular and with a Hollywood-worthy backstory, declared afterwards in reference to his pro career: “Twenty years baby. I’m breaking the rules, 42 years old. And I’m going to keep breaking the rules.”

Asked about the people who had written him off already, Teixeira replied: “Never give up on your dreams. No matter what people say, don’t listen to those negative people. Believe in yourself, keep going forward.”

Khamzat Chimaev comeback lives up to hype – and more

Even with the two title bouts – Petr Yan took on Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight belt – much of the attention at UFC 267 fell upon Chimaev’s hugely anticipated return. The Chechen-born athlete had blazed a trail through his UFC debut in Abu Dhabi last year, then having raced to 3-0 in the promotion, contracted Covid-19 and spent 13 months away from the octagon. Chimaev was therefore arguably the star of the week leading up to his clash with China’s Li Jingliang at UFC 267, his deadpan one-liners and steely conviction dominating the headlines.

And, on fight night, Chimaev delivered - emphatically. First, he lifted the No 11th-ranked welterweight across the octagon towards Dana White, screaming at the UFC president to pay attention to his prowess. The contest was soon over, Chimaev submitting Li by rear-naked choke. A juggernaut was propelled once more. In four UFC bouts, Chimaev has landed 254 significant strikes, receiving only two in return. Upon victory, he screamed: “Everybody. I come here for everybody. Kill everybody. I’m the champ.”

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Li Jingliang in the first round of their fight at UFC 267 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Michael Chandler announces UFC arrival in style

Talk about making a statement introduction to the UFC. Chandler, a three-time Bellator lightweight champion, made the high-profile switch four months before to the world’s lead mixed martial arts promotion and was handed a dangerous first opponent, in Dan Hooker. The New Zealander had pieced together a three-fight win streak before losing his most recent bout, a Fight of the Year contender, to Poirier.

In the evening’s penultimate contest, Chandler knocked out Hooker with a flurry of punches two and a half minutes into the opening round, then backflipped off the top of the octagon. To round off his evening, he delivered an appropriately flashy promo, calling out soon-to-retire lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor and Poirier. “There's a new king in the lightweight division,” proclaimed Chandler, reeling off those three names. “God bless, see you at the top.” The American had arrived. He would indeed fight for the vacant lightweight crown months later – Nurmagomedov’s retirement had by then been confirmed - losing out to current champion Charles Oliveira.

Max Holloway declares he’s UFC’s best boxer – mid-fight

What a way to celebrate the official opening of Etihad Arena. Holloway’s bout with Calvin Kattar headlined UFC Fight Night, the first of three events across nine days in January in the third Fight Island series. Ranked the No 1 contender in the featherweight division, and keen to lay claim to a third bout with champion Alex Volkanovski, Holloway cruised to a unanimous decision, triumphing 50-43, 50-43, 50-42.

Dominating a talented Kattar throughout, the Hawaiian set various records, including significant strikes landed (445, previous 290) and significant strike attempts (744, previous 515). The high point, though, came late, when Holloway turned away from Kattar to yell to the broadcast team cage-side that he was the best boxer in the UFC – all the while dodging punches from Kattar. “I was having the time of my life, man,” said Holloway afterwards, labelling it the best performance of his 24-fight UFC career. The former champion then turned focus to Volkanovski, saying of the potential trilogy: “You know the saying: to be the best, you've got to beat the best. Bring them all."