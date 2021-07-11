UFC 264: Conor McGregor 'breaks ankle' in trilogy defeat by Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

Conor McGregor was defeated in his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Sunday after seemingly breaking his ankle at the end of the first round.

The Irishman, seeking to rebound following his defeat in Abu Dhabi in January, had absorbed some damage from his rival in the opening exchanges, before his left ankle gave way just before the round closed out. The victory went to Poirier by doctor’s stoppage, meaning he concluded the rivalry 2-1 up. McGregor had won their initial bout, in 2014.

Poirier, a former lightweight interim champion, will next take on current champion Charles Oliveira. McGregor, meanwhile, has now registered a solitary victory in his past four octagon appearances.

Immediately afterwards, Poirier said: “He fractured it on one of the checks at the beginning of the fight, then it broke on a punch, for sure. I pointed at him at the beginning of the fight, that's when I checked a kick, that's when it cracked.”

A seething McGregor, sitting inside the octagon with his leg in a brace, said: "I was boxing the bleeding head off him and kicking the bleeding leg off him. This is not over. If I have to take this outside, I’ll take it outside.”

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

