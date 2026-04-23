UAE's Mohammad Yahya to headline PFL Mena opener in Dubai

Emirati fighter Mohmmad Yahya will make his Professional Fighters League debut as the headline bout in the organisation's PFL: Pride of Arabia event in Dubai in May.

The 2026 PFL Mena season opener will take place on Sunday, May 24, at Coca-Cola Arena. Yahya, who signed for the PFL in February, takes on Tunisia's Mehdi Saadi in a featherweight quarter-final bout.

The event will feature athletes representing 11 nations across the region, highlighting the depth and unity of mixed martial arts in the Middle East and North Africa.

Yahya (12 wins, six losses) enters as one of the region’s most established fighters and looking to end a three-fight losing streak. Saadi (6-2) has been inactive since his victory over Jalal Al Daaja in January 2024.

On signing with the PFL, Yahya told The National: “It was just a great opportunity. I'm really happy to fight for the PFL because they really look after the fighters. This will be my first tournament, so I'm excited for that. Seems like it will be a lot of fun.”

In the co-main event, Morocco’s Salah “Supersalah” Eddine Hamli puts his perfect record on the line against Algeria’s Ylies “Broly” Djiroun (24-9) in a lightweight bout.

Hamli enters the tournament undefeated in 11 pro bouts following a dominant championship run last season, where he established himself as one of the region’s top lightweight finishers.

Djiroun, meanwhile, brings veteran experience and a well-rounded skill set, having competed across multiple international promotions.

The card will also feature the highly anticipated debut of rising Emirati MMA star Zamzam Al Hammadi. The 18-year-old signed with PFL Mena last year, bringing with her championships in MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In an interview with The National last year upon signing with the PFL, Al Hammadi said she wanted to win for her mother, who was battling cancer.

"I will always remember that as I prepare to fight in the cage while she fights for her life ... I want to break barriers and want to raise my country’s flag, and above all, I want to win for my mother," she said.

On the PFL Mena opener being held in Dubai, Jerome Mazet, general manager of the region, said: “Dubai is a key market for PFL Mena and a global hub for sport and entertainment, making it the ideal stage for our 2026 season opener, aptly titled ‘Pride of Arabia’.

“Dubai has consistently shown its passion for MMA, and we’re excited to bring local stars like Mohammad Yahya and Zamzam Al Hammadi to perform in front of a home crowd. As the beating heart of sport and entertainment in the Arab world, Dubai offers a truly unique atmosphere, with athletes representing multiple nations.

"We know fans from across the region will be in the arena to support their own. There’s no city that connects cultures, fans, and fighters quite like Dubai.”

Tickets are on sale now via coca-cola-arena.com with a 20% early bird discount valid until April 29.