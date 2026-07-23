From the catwalk to the cage: Versace model turned UFC fighter Islam Dulatov set for Abu Dhabi debut

Islam Dulatov is walking a career tightrope. Formerly a top male model for the likes of Versace and Gucci, the 27-year-old has made the curious switch to cage fighting, where he is now a rising star in the UFC.

The problem he faces, quite literally, is that failure in his new career could remove the safety net of a return to his old one. There's not much call from Italian fashion houses for models with crooked noses or cauliflower ears.

That might explain why he likes to start fast and get the job done quickly. So far, he has 12 wins from 13 bouts, with eight knockouts and four submissions.

Only one of those 12 victims has heard the bell for the second round. Dulatov's sole defeat came on debut after a botched weight cut. Since then, he has been unstoppable.

His hot streak caught the eye of the UFC boss, Dana White, and a signature first-round KO win as part of the Contender Series on ESPN saw him fast-tracked into the welterweight mix.

On Saturday, in Abu Dhabi, Dulatov faces the biggest fight of his burgeoning career when he takes on the Brazilian Wellington Turman at Etihad Arena. Another spectacular performance at UFC Fight Night 282 will only see his star rise.

Islam Dulatov during his modelling career. Getty Images Info

“I'm very excited for this one because I've never fought before on the main card, this is my first time,” Dulatov told The National ahead of his Abu Dhabi debut. “And I'm not at the beginning, I am like the third-to-last fight. It's a big opportunity for me. And hopefully, Inshallah, I'll get a big knockout for the fans and for the people who came to watch.”

One of six brothers, Dulatov was born in Chechnya, but arrived in Germany aged nine as a refugee. It was there that he and his brothers started MMA training.

His oldest brother Djibril was discovered by an agency and soon began modelling for high-end brands. Islam followed him into the profession, signed an exclusive contract with Versace and was named by British Vogue as one of the top 10 male models of 2018.

Naturally, there was a fair bit of scepticism from the MMA community when he began to take the sport seriously.

“The difference between me and other fighters who come already from rich families is that I made my parents rich. Not my parents made me rich. When I came to Germany, I was a refugee. I had nothing,” he said. “I grew up embarrassed, it was hard in Germany.

UFC open workouts – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Islam Dulatov on the pads at the UFC open workouts at Yas Mall. All pictures by Victor Besa / The National Info

Magomed Zaynukov, right, at Yas Mall. Info

Magomed Ankalaev throws a kick at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. Info

Young fans take in the action at Yas Mall. Info

Bogdan Guskov waves to the crowd. Info

Magomed Ankalaev going through wrestling drills. Info

Spectators at the UFC Fan Experience. Info













“You know, I did this by myself, so I'm still hungry. I know I don't need to fight, but the reason why I'm fighting is not because I need money or something, the reason is I love the sport and I want to get that belt.”

Dulatov is a huge favourite to take another step forward when he faces Turman on Saturday. Given Dulatov's streak of first round victories, his opponent said his first task would be to extend the bout into the second session and see how he copes.

“A lot of people say this before. To get to the second round is also very hard,” Dulatov added. “Because I mean, there's only one guy who has seen the second round with me. I finished 11 of my opponents in the first round. So let's see if he can get it.

“Of course, everybody says [they are] going to finish someone. He said in the second round? I say I'm going to finish him in the first. Let's see who can hold his word.”

Brazil's Wellington Turman at the UFC media day in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

Turman, 30, is a training partner of two-time UFC light heavyweight champion and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

He arrives in Abu Dhabi after three defeats and a two-year break from the octagon. He says winning back his UFC contract means he has plenty of motivation to cause an upset.

“This fight is very important for me,” said Turman. “I'm going to fight a guy that has big hype, he's already famous, very famous, and this win is going to be great for me. I'm fighting on the main card, everybody's going to be watching, so I'm ready to show who I am.

“I want to get my contract back and stay in the UFC, so this win is very important. He's been doing good, he's been winning all the fights in the first round. We studied him a lot, we have a good game plan and I'm ready to do it.”