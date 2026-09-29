Khamzat Chimaev to face Colby Covington at RAF Abu Dhabi

The UAE's Khamzat Chimaev will face Colby Covington in the headline bout at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14.

The two will battle it out for the Cruiserweight Crossover Championship when they meet at Etihad Arena.

Chimaev, a global combat sports superstar and former UFC middleweight champion, will fight in front of his home crowd, bringing his powerful style to a matchup with Covington, a two-time NCAA All-American wrestler, former interim UFC welterweight champion and one of RAF’s most dominant wrestlers.

Both stars enter the title clash undefeated in RAF.

Global wrestling and combat sports stars Arman Tsarukyan, Henry Cejudo, Jordan Burroughs, Kyle Snyder, and Abdulrashid Sadulaev are also set to compete in Abu Dhabi, with their opponents to be announced alongside further bouts in the coming weeks.

Last week, the RAF announced a five-year partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the UAE Wrestling Federation to bring RAF events to Abu Dhabi.

“Abu Dhabi is one of the premier destinations for combat sports, with the vision and infrastructure to deliver events that resonate globally,” said Chad Bronstein, CEO and co-founder of RAF.

"This five-year partnership gives us the opportunity to make RAF Abu Dhabi a signature event and build something meaningful for athletes, fans and the region for years to come.”

RAF Abu Dhabi marks the league’s third international event in its first year, following its international debut in Tbilisi, Georgia and Moscow, Russia, and hosting a sold-out event in September.