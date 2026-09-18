UFC 333 countdown: One night, two title fights and a trilogy to be decided in Abu Dhabi

UFC 333 is a little over a month away, but excitement for the big event is building.

One night, two title belts, a three-fight trilogy to be decided – there's plenty to look forward to when the world's lead MMA promotion returns to Abu Dhabi.

Alexander Volkanovski will look to add to his claim to be the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

The Australian (28-4) defends his title against the No 1-ranked Movsar Evloev on October 24 at Etihad Arena.

The unbeaten Russian extended his record to 20 straight victories with a majority decision over Lerone Murphy in March, which left many bewildered.

Evloev was deducted a point in the fourth round for repeated illegal groin strikes, yet somehow still did enough to convince the judges.

One of the best wrestlers in the game, Evloev initially changed tack against Murphy, deciding to stand and trade with the Englishman.

There is a case to be made that he came off second best in those exchanges. When Evloev reverted to type, he completely dominated Murphy.

Judges tend to lean towards a fighter who has control at the end of the round, but that deducted point, coupled with Murphy using Evloev's head as a human punching bag in the first two rounds, led most to score the fight a draw.

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Volkanovski was an interested observer, with the match essentially a title eliminator. The Australian, who arrives in Abu Dhabi off the back of two wins over Diego Lopes, warned Evloev he would be making a big mistake if he tried to stand toe-to-toe with one of the best to do it at 145lb.

"People are worried. People are going to sit there and go, 'Ah, is it going to be another boring fight?'" Volkanovski told Fox Sports Australia.

"He ain't holding me down. It's going to be a striking fight because I'm going to keep it there. He tried it in the Lerone Murphy fight to stand up, which I didn't like. I get it: He's trying to impress everyone and all that stuff.

"You're this undefeated guy with this style. I don't care if people think it's boring. Who cares? Let's see if that new style works with me – it ain't. Don't you dare try and just strike with me to entertain the fans.

“It's going to be striking because I'm going to make it. You come with your ultimate game plan, it's going to be exciting because I'm going to force you to fight on your feet, not because you're choosing to."

Yan-Dvalishvili 3

In the co-main event, Petr Yan will settle his trilogy with Merab Dvalishvili.

The Russian pulled off one of the outstanding performances of 2025 when he outclassed the Georgian over five rounds, avenging a loss two years earlier.

Yan puts his bantamweight belt on the line against the man he dethroned. Dvalishvili is bent on reclaiming what he believes is rightfully his. All the ingredients are there for a classic.

'The Machine' was one of the busiest fighters in 2025, defending his belt four times in a calendar year.

He fought Corey Sandhagen only two months before facing Yan. The 35-year-old acknowledged it was a mistake to accept the fight against Yan so soon afterwards.

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“What was hard about last loss? I think I am better than Petr Yan,” Dvalishvili told the Beyond the Win podcast.

“When I took this fight two months before, I knew it was risky because two months is a very short time. When I fought Cory Sandhagen, I took the fight two months after, and it was a very short time.

“Against a tough guy like Petr Yan, you need rest and then a good training camp. But I didn't take rest and I had a hard training camp, which burned me out. No excuses, but I knew it was risky."

It was only a third defeat in 25 pro bouts for Dvalishvili. His loss to Yan ended a 14-fight win streak that included a comprehensive decision over Yan in their first meeting and saw him systematically dismantle and submit Sean O'Malley, weather a storm to come out on top against Umar Nurmagomedov, toy with Henry Cejudo, and dominate Jose Aldo.

The Georgian's stamina is the stuff of legend, but even he recognises that fighting a rival with Yan's skillset requires rest and recovery.

After overexerting himself in 2025, he will make the trilogy fight against Yan his only fight in 2026.

Fully recuperated and with a full camp behind him, 'The Machine' will arrive in Abu Dhabi well-oiled and wanting to settle the debate once and for all.

The undercard

Flyweight prospect Lone’er Kavanagh will look to protect his top-six ranking and potentially move into the title conversation when he faces Ramazan Temirov.

A win over former champion Brandon Moreno put the rest of the division on notice, but a late submission at the hands of Brandon Royval has some questioning whether the likeable Londoner has the all-round game to challenge the likes of Alexandre Pantoja and belt-holder Joshua Van.

In Temirov, he faces a fearsome puncher, one who separated Steve Erceg from his consciousness the last time he was in Abu Dhabi in July.

It was his 13th first-round knockout. Temirov is confident no one can handle his power.

"We have a goal to take the belt, and it doesn't matter who will be next or in front of me. I haven't seen other fighters fighting like me – striking, punches, just making knockouts. I think the champion Joshua Van [has] got some striking, but my punches will just kill them all."

Alexander Volkov's victory over Jailton Almeida in Abu Dhabi 12 months ago put him next in line for a shot at the heavyweight title. By the end of UFC 321, those hopes lay in tatters.

UFC 321 - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Ciryl Gane (black shorts) pokes Tom Aspinall in the eyes leading to a no contest at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All pictures by Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Ciryl Gane (black shorts) pokes Tom Aspinall in the eyes lea…

Tom Aspinall's fight with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title was a no contest after an eye poke. Show caption: Tom Aspinall's fight with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight tit…

Tom Aspinall suffered eye damage leading to a no contest. Show caption: Tom Aspinall suffered eye damage leading to a no contest.

Tom Aspinall, left, and Ciryl Gane trade blows before the incident that led to a no contest. Show caption: Tom Aspinall, left, and Ciryl Gane trade blows before the in…

Mackenzie Dern, left, lands a straight left on Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event. Show caption: Mackenzie Dern, left, lands a straight left on Virna Jandiro…

Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Virna Jandiroba. Show caption: Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Virna Jandiroba.

Mackenzie Dern becomes champion at Etihad Arena. Show caption: Mackenzie Dern becomes champion at Etihad Arena.

Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision in a bantamweight bout at UFC 321. Show caption: Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue s…

Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue shorts) by decision. Show caption: Umar Nurmagomedov (black shorts) beat Mario Bautista (blue s…

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives instructions to cousin Umar Nurmagomedov. Show caption: Khabib Nurmagomedov gives instructions to cousin Umar Nurmag…

Alexander Volkov (red shorts) beat Jailton Almeida (yellow shorts) by decision in a heavyweight bout at UFC 321. Show caption: Alexander Volkov (red shorts) beat Jailton Almeida (yellow s…

Alexander Volkov has his hand raised. Show caption: Alexander Volkov has his hand raised.

Azamat Murzakanov (black shorts) beat Aleksandar Rakic (white shorts) by TKO. Show caption: Azamat Murzakanov (black shorts) beat Aleksandar Rakic (whit…

Quillan Salkilld knocked out Nasrat Haqparast with a first-round head kick in their lightweight bout. Show caption: Quillan Salkilld knocked out Nasrat Haqparast with a first-r…

Ikram Aliskerov celebrates with his coach and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Show caption: Ikram Aliskerov celebrates with his coach and former UFC lig…

Valter Walker (yellow shorts) beats Louie Sutherland by heal hook in their heavyweight bout. Show caption: Valter Walker (yellow shorts) beats Louie Sutherland by heal…

Nathaniel Wood (red shorts) was involved in an entertaining bout against Jose Miguel Delgado. Englishman Wood took the bout via split decision. Show caption: Nathaniel Wood (red shorts) was involved in an entertaining …

Chris Barnett was given time out and Hamdy Abdelwahab had a point taken off for repeated shots to the back of the head. Egyptian Abdelwahab would go on to take victory by unanimous decision, Show caption: Chris Barnett was given time out and Hamdy Abdelwahab had a …

Hamdy Abdelwahab (black shorts) takes a punch from Chris Barnett (yellow shorts) in their heavyweight fight. Show caption: Hamdy Abdelwahab (black shorts) takes a punch from Chris Bar…

Mitch Raposo (black shorts) gets taken to the mat by Azat Maksum (blue shorts). The American would win the catchweight bout by decision. Show caption: Mitch Raposo (black shorts) gets taken to the mat by Azat Ma…







































Ciryl Gane’s wayward fingers changed the heavyweight landscape. Tom Aspinall is still recovering from his injuries. Gane, meanwhile, is the interim champ, proving that there are levels to this game and that Alex Pereira’s ambitions only reach so far.

Volkov, a fighter more methodical than mesmerising, needs to put on a show against Rizvan Kuniev if he is to convince his UFC bosses he deserves a crack at Gane or Aspinall when he returns.

One to watch

One to watch outside the title fights is at light heavyweight.

Russian Azamat Murzakanov returns to action after suffering his first defeat in the pro ranks.

Murzakanov recorded his 16th win in as many bouts at UFC 321 with a first-round TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic.

At that time, he looked the most fearsome puncher in the 205lb division. Six months later, he ran into the right foot of Paulo Costa, which altered both his equilibrium and trajectory. Expect him to display all his striking skills in his match against former title contender Dominick Reyes.

The American came as close as anyone to inflicting defeat on the legendary Jon Jones since Vitor Belfort almost snapped Jones' arm in half with an audacious arm bar attempt eight years earlier.

A three-fight winning streak was halted by current light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg. Reyes has since scored a split decision over Johnny Walker in a fight to forget.

Reyes has the tools, and questions remain over whether Murzakanov has the gumption to hang tough when things aren’t going his way.

Other news

The UFC announced on Thursday it will return to Qatar next month.

The event, to be held at ABHA Arena on November 21, marks the UFC's second time in Doha after debuting in 2025.

UFC president and CEO Dana White said: “When I visited Doha last year, I was blown away by the people, the hospitality, the food, and everything the city has to offer.

"Our first event there was a huge success – the fans were amazing, the arena was sold out, and the fights delivered. I’m looking forward to putting on another great night for the fans in Qatar.”