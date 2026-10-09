UFC: Sean Strickland says he may quit over pay dispute and pursue a boxing match with Jake Paul

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland said he is considering his future with the world's lead MMA promotion over pay, citing the amount of stars like Conor McGregor earn.

Strickland aired his grievances on social media, saying he is considering giving up his title, moving up to light heavyweight to "speed run" through the rest of his contract and then pursue a lucrative boxing match with Jake Paul.

The American, 35, pointed to McGregor's reported payday for his comeback against Max Holloway in July. The Irishman took home a reported paycheque of $30 million for a fight that lasted 69 seconds after he blew out his knee in the opening seconds of the fight.

Although McGregor largely transcended the sport of MMA into the mainstream, his star power has been on the wane for several years. The Holloway fight was his first in five years and resulted in his fourth defeat in his past five UFC bouts.

"I gotta be honest unless things ​change with the UFC I'm kinda over it," Strickland wrote on X on Wednesday. "McGregor makes 30 million to fight for 30 second and they don't want to pay us a fraction of it."

Strickland regained the middleweight championship in May with a split-decision victory over previously unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328.

He has yet to schedule the first defence of his second title reign. A potential matchup with Nassourdine Imavov had been discussed for later this year, but Strickland reportedly turned it ​down, previously indicating that compensation was an ‌obstacle in negotiations.

"The thought ⁠of just giving up ​my belt going to 205 and speed running ​my contract ‌to fight Jake and make what these guys are making ⁠sounds pretty damn appealing," Strickland wrote in a separate post.

Paul ⁠responded on social media Wednesday, inviting Strickland to contact his company, Most Valuable Promotions, once he becomes a free agent.

In another post, Strickland said injuries meant his heart "just isn't in MMA anymore" and that a switch to boxing appealed because "there is more money and it's significantly easier."

Strickland, who has a record of 31 wins against seven losses, also referenced boxer Conor Benn's reported $15 million, one-fight agreement with ​Zuffa Boxing.

Benn, the celebrity son of former middleweight champion Nigel Benn, suffered a brutal second-round stoppage at the hands of Ryan Garcia in September, earning a lucrative payday despite the obvious mismatch.

Strickland has previously criticised the UFC's pay structure despite regularly describing himself as loyal to the promotion.

It is unclear how many fights remain on his current UFC contract.