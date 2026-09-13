Ryan Garcia’s four options after Conor Benn knockout, from Teofimo Lopez to Manny Pacquiao

Ryan Garcia underlined his star power with an easy second-round knockout win over the overmatched British fighter Conor Benn on Saturday night.

The WBC welterweight champion was a big favourite against the hyped but underqualified Benn, and the difference in levels was laid bare at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Benn, 29, is the celebrity son of former middleweight champion Nigel Benn but had done little in the ring to merit a shot at a world title. His shortcomings were clear, and it is hard to see where he goes next.

For Garcia, though, the options are plentiful. The 28-year-old is building a strong fan base and his fights usually deliver action. Below are four options for future bouts.

Teofimo Lopez

WBA champion Lopez was ringside on Saturday night, and a unification bout would seem the obvious route to take. Lopez won his title against Rolly Romero last month, and a fight between the two Americans would likely generate significant interest.

Devin Haney

Garcia beat WBO champion Haney in thrilling fashion in 2024, but the result was later changed to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for banned substances. The bad blood makes this the best fight to make, but Haney is said to be unwilling.

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Liam Paro

The Australian holds the WBO belt, and if a bout against Lopez could not be made, then a unification fight would make a lot of sense. Paro isn't the biggest name, but Garcia would be a strong favourite to collect another slice of the 147lb crown.

Manny Pacquiao

The Filipino legend, 47, is said to be looking for a fight in early 2027. His rematch against Floyd Mayweather has fallen apart, and he has been linked with a bout against Shakur Stevenson. Pacquiao should not really be fighting young, prime champions, but he would bring a lot of star power to any promotion.