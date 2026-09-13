Ryan Garcia’s four options after Conor Benn knockout, from Teofimo Lopez to Manny Pacquiao

Ryan Garcia underlined his star power with an easy second-round knockout win over the overmatched British fighter Conor Benn on Saturday night.
The WBC welterweight champion was a big favourite against the hyped but underqualified Benn, and the difference in levels was laid bare at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Benn, 29, is the celebrity son of former middleweight champion Nigel Benn but had done little in the ring to merit a shot at a world title. His shortcomings were clear, and it is hard to see where he goes next.
For Garcia, though, the options are plentiful. The 28-year-old is building a strong fan base and his fights usually deliver action. Below are four options for future bouts.
Teofimo Lopez
WBA champion Lopez was ringside on Saturday night, and a unification bout would seem the obvious route to take. Lopez won his title against Rolly Romero last month, and a fight between the two Americans would likely generate significant interest.
Devin Haney
Garcia beat WBO champion Haney in thrilling fashion in 2024, but the result was later changed to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for banned substances. The bad blood makes this the best fight to make, but Haney is said to be unwilling.
Liam Paro
The Australian holds the WBO belt, and if a bout against Lopez could not be made, then a unification fight would make a lot of sense. Paro isn't the biggest name, but Garcia would be a strong favourite to collect another slice of the 147lb crown.
Manny Pacquiao
The Filipino legend, 47, is said to be looking for a fight in early 2027. His rematch against Floyd Mayweather has fallen apart, and he has been linked with a bout against Shakur Stevenson. Pacquiao should not really be fighting young, prime champions, but he would bring a lot of star power to any promotion.