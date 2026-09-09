Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn: Fight time, UAE TV information and everything you need to know

Sparks will fly on Saturday night when Ryan Garcia faces Conor Benn in a US-UK grudge match in Las Vegas.

Benn will attempt to follow in dad Nigel's footsteps by winning a world title when he takes on WBC welterweight champion Garcia at T-Mobile Arena.

The British fighter moves down in weight after beating Chris Eubank Jr at middleweight and then outpointing Regis Prograis at a 150-pound catchweight, while American Garcia makes the first defence of the 147-pound title he won by unanimous decision against Mario Barrios.

The 28-year-old Garcia, who has a record of 25-2 with one no-contest, starts as a fairly strong favourite, but Benn (25-1) is confident of springing a surprise.

Here is all you need to know about Garcia versus Benn.

Garcia vs Benn form guide

Garcia blows hot and cold. He has looked sensational at times but completely off colour at others. His best performance was a dominant victory over US rival Devin Haney, but he was later found to have taken banned substances and that result was changed to a no-contest. He failed to turn up in a lopsided defeat to Rolly Romero last May before looking more like himself when cruising past Barrios in February.

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Benn looked unconvincing in a points win over veteran Prograis in April. The New Orleans fighter was way past his best, but still posed problems for 'The Destroyer'. Prior to that, he beat a severely weight-drained Eubank to level their rivalry at 1-1.

Why is Garcia the favourite?

Quite simply, Benn is accused of being a nepo-baby, coddled and protected because of his famous father and his ability to sell tickets.

Benn, who had a very limited amateur background, looked extremely basic in the early stages of his career and was deliberately steered away from any serious British or European contenders by his then-promoter, Eddie Hearn. That came after he was dropped and rescued by a gift-wrapped decision against the unknown Frenchman Cedrick Peynaud.

Instead, he was matched with a series of well-known but over-the-hill US-based fighters, and he looked impressive in wins over Samuel Vargas, Adrian Granados and Chris Algieri.

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But it turned out he had been cheating, as he subsequently failed two drug tests and served a ban.

Garcia, meanwhile, is a thoroughbred of the US boxing system. His amateur career comprised a 215-15 record and numerous national titles. He has flattered to deceive in the professional ranks but is expected to be levels above the sometimes crude Benn.

When and where is Garcia vs Benn?

The fight is set for Saturday, September 12, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, the action will take place in the early hours of Sunday, September 13, in the UAE.

Garcia vs Benn main card

Ryan Garcia (c) v Conor Benn - WBC welterweight world title

Jai Opetaia (c) v Noel Mikaelian - Zuffa cruiserweight title

Damazion Vanhouter v Raphael Akpejiori - heavyweight bout

Mark Magsayo v Andres Cortes - lightweight bout

What time are the Garcia vs Benn ringwalks?

Garcia and Benn are not scheduled to make their ringwalks before 7am on Sunday morning, UAE time. The main card is expected to begin at 4am UAE time.

How to watch Garcia vs Benn in the UAE

The card is available via DAZN pay-per-view in the UAE at a cost of Dh49.