Manny Pacquiao eyes huge 2026 and confirms talks with Floyd Mayweather for Netflix rematch

Manny Pacquiao is aiming for a blockbuster 2026 as negotiations are held for a January exhibition against Vasiliy Lomachenko and a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr, with the bout to be screened on Netflix.

Pacquiao ended his almost four-year retirement in July when he looked impressive in a drawn bout against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. The Filipino legend had been heavily tipped for another crack at welterweight gold against WBA belt holder Rolando Romero, but Ukrainian great Lomachenko has since emerged as a potential opponent.

Lomachenko, 37, announced his retirement in June and his team have so far played down the likelihood of an imminent return to action. However, The National understands Pacquiao has been sent a contract for a proposed January 24 Las Vegas exhibition against the double Olympic gold medallist, but the teams are still some way apart on terms. More talks are planned in the coming days.

Should the 46-year-old Pacquiao fight in 2026, it would take his record-breaking career into a 31st year. He made his debut in 1995, going on to become boxing's only eight-division champion in a 73-fight career.

The most high-profile and lucrative of those bouts came against Mayweather in May 2015, when their long-simmering rivalry culminated in a disappointing bout that Mayweather won by unanimous decision. Pacquiao later revealed he boxed with a torn rotator cuff, an injury he sustained while training on the eve of the bout.

Talk of a rematch has never gone away and reports in the US this week suggested Netflix is interested in staging the bout as part of their drive into the live combat sports market.

The National understands that Pacquiao's team have been exploring opportunities with Netflix for several months, with initial discussions involving Mayweather starting last week. In an interview with Seconds Out, Pacquiao confirmed talks were under way for a bout “probably in Las Vegas”. Dates in April are being considered, but so is the possibility of an event in July.

“Right now, it is in negotiations,” said Pacquiao. “It depends if we can understand each other. My people and his people are directly co-ordinating.

“[It would be a] very interesting fight. Right now, I don't have a shoulder problem. It's a good fight and I am sure the world of boxing would be excited if the rematch was to push through. Initially, we are almost agreeing with each other. A lot of things we are agreeing with each other, but there are a few conditions we are still negotiating.”

Netflix entered the boxing scene last November when Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson in an event broadcast to an audience in excess of 60 million. Terence Crawford’s win over Canelo Alvarez also brought the platform 43 million viewers, while Paul is set to take on Gervonta Davis in a November 14 exhibition.

Mayweather has not boxed professionally since his August 2017 victory over UFC star Connor McGregor, but has fought in numerous exhibitions, including against former sparring partner Don Moore in Abu Dhabi in May 2022. He faced YouTuber Deji Olatunji in Dubai later that year.

Mayweather has been linked with another exhibition – against Tyson in the spring – but told TMZ Sport he would not rule out a one-off return to the professional ranks.

“There’s been talks. There’s been talks. It’s possible,” he said. “We just don’t know. But as of right now, everything is going great and I feel good. I'm working hard every day and I can’t wait for 2026.”

Despite his injury, Pacquiao has always maintained he should have got the decision against Mayweather in May 2015. “It really hurt, like an injury where I cannot raise my hands. It was a rotator cuff, the nerves … so no strength and no power,” Pacquiao told The National in January when asked about that bout.

“But even though I have an injury, if we review the fight, if you review the fight, slow motion and count every hit – I'm still leading the fight. If you review, because I did, review every punch, every punch that connected to him and to me, I won by two rounds.”

Meanwhile, Pacquiao was this week confirmed as vice president of the International Boxing Association, formerly the AIBA. The body has been beset by scandals in recent years, leading to it being removed as the organiser of boxing at the Olympics.

“I will dedicate myself to building bridges – between amateurs and professionals, between East and West, between generations and cultures,” Pacquiao said in an Instagram post.

