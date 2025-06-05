Vasiliy Lomachenko has announced his retirement from boxing. AFP
Vasiliy Lomachenko has announced his retirement from boxing. AFP
Vasiliy Lomachenko has announced his retirement from boxing. AFP
Vasiliy Lomachenko has announced his retirement from boxing. AFP

Sport

Combat Sports

Boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko confirms retirement aged 37

Ukrainian became three-weight world champion as a pro after double Olympic gold in amateur ranks

The National

June 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Ukrainian boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko has announced his retirement at the age of 37.

Lomachenko can lay claim to one of the most decorated resumes in the history of the sport, with a glittering professional run coming after one of the greatest amateur careers of all time.

He claimed Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before turning pro with an improbable ledger of 396-1 in the unpaid ranks.

He was also a double world and European champion. His solitary defeat came in his first world championship bout when, at 19, he had to settle for silver following defeat to the Russian Albert Selimov. He avenged that loss at the Beijing Games the following year.

After turning professional in 2013, he won a world title in just his third bout and became a three-weight world champion by his 12th.

“I am thankful that, as my career comes to an end, I have generated clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory,” Lomachenko said in a video posted on social media.

Considered one of the most technically gifted fighters of all time, Lomachenko boasted outstanding footwork thanks to ballet training as a youngster. Fast hands, aggression, combination punching and an ability to pivot and create angles made him a fan favourite and separated him from the competition.

As a professional, Lomachenko spent much of his career fighting way above his optimal weight as he went in search of fresh challenges. He retires with a record of 18 wins and three losses, two of which were highly controversial.

A close friend of unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, he was trained throughout his career by his father Anatoly Lomachenko.

“My father taught me not only boxing, but how to be a role model for my own children,” he said.

“I've made many mistakes in life and in the gym, but he was always by my side, correcting me when needed. I have many warm memories.”

Following his outstanding amateur career, Lomachenko challenged for a world title in just his second professional fight, losing a controversial bout to Orlando Salido in 2014.

Mexican veteran Salido came in overweight and fouled Lomachenko with low blows throughout.

He bounced back in his next fight by outclassing Gary Russell Jr to claim the WBO featherweight title, before going on to win world titles at super-featherweight and lightweight.

The likes of Nicholas Walters, Guillermo Rigondeaux and Jorge Linares were swept aside before he lost a narrow decision to Teofimo Lopez up at lightweight in 2020.

Lomachenko picked up three more wins before a controversial defeat to a much bigger and younger Devin Haney. The consensus was that the Ukrainian had done enough to earn the nod.

He bounced back to win the IBF lightweight title against George Kambosos Jr last May but has decided to bow out with his legacy more than secured.

Our commentary on Brexit
Tomorrow 2021
Transgender report
More coverage from the Future Forum
E-cigarettes report
World Mental Health Day
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

War on waste
While you're here
Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 

GOLF’S RAHMBO

- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Transgender report
World Mental Health Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More on animal trafficking
Whiile you're here
Main report
Updated: June 05, 2025, 4:37 PM`
BoxingUkraine
Read next...
Manny Pacquiao is eager to make a comeback having last fought in 2021. Chris Whiteoak / The National

'He still has two or three fights in him': Pacquiao eyes astonishing comeback

Britain's Tyson Fury at the weigh-in ahead of his December defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. AP

Is Tyson Fury making a comeback and will he fight Anthony Joshua on Netflix?

Boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko confirms retirement aged 37

Pacquiao announces return to boxing: 'I'm back'

UFC 315: Della Maddalena wins welterweight title while Aldo retires

'He still has two or three fights in him': Pacquiao eyes astonishing comeback

Dubai's Salik announces road toll rates for Eid Al Adha

Hajj by horseback: Modern-day caravan makes seven-month pilgrimage from Andalusia to Makkah

Cartoon for June 5, 2025

Where to watch Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks in the UAE

Saudi forces hold action-packed exercise ahead of Hajj

Saudi forces hold action-packed exercise ahead of Hajj

Pakistani teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in her home

Pakistani teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in her home

Gaza's aid centre chaos laid bare

Gaza's aid centre chaos laid bare

UK Prime Minister says situation in Gaza 'intolerable'

UK Prime Minister says situation in Gaza 'intolerable'