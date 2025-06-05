Boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko confirms retirement aged 37

Ukrainian boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko has announced his retirement at the age of 37.

Lomachenko can lay claim to one of the most decorated resumes in the history of the sport, with a glittering professional run coming after one of the greatest amateur careers of all time.

He claimed Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before turning pro with an improbable ledger of 396-1 in the unpaid ranks.

He was also a double world and European champion. His solitary defeat came in his first world championship bout when, at 19, he had to settle for silver following defeat to the Russian Albert Selimov. He avenged that loss at the Beijing Games the following year.

After turning professional in 2013, he won a world title in just his third bout and became a three-weight world champion by his 12th.

“I am thankful that, as my career comes to an end, I have generated clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory,” Lomachenko said in a video posted on social media.

Considered one of the most technically gifted fighters of all time, Lomachenko boasted outstanding footwork thanks to ballet training as a youngster. Fast hands, aggression, combination punching and an ability to pivot and create angles made him a fan favourite and separated him from the competition.

As a professional, Lomachenko spent much of his career fighting way above his optimal weight as he went in search of fresh challenges. He retires with a record of 18 wins and three losses, two of which were highly controversial.

A close friend of unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, he was trained throughout his career by his father Anatoly Lomachenko.

“My father taught me not only boxing, but how to be a role model for my own children,” he said.

“I've made many mistakes in life and in the gym, but he was always by my side, correcting me when needed. I have many warm memories.”

Following his outstanding amateur career, Lomachenko challenged for a world title in just his second professional fight, losing a controversial bout to Orlando Salido in 2014.

Mexican veteran Salido came in overweight and fouled Lomachenko with low blows throughout.

He bounced back in his next fight by outclassing Gary Russell Jr to claim the WBO featherweight title, before going on to win world titles at super-featherweight and lightweight.

The likes of Nicholas Walters, Guillermo Rigondeaux and Jorge Linares were swept aside before he lost a narrow decision to Teofimo Lopez up at lightweight in 2020.

Lomachenko picked up three more wins before a controversial defeat to a much bigger and younger Devin Haney. The consensus was that the Ukrainian had done enough to earn the nod.

He bounced back to win the IBF lightweight title against George Kambosos Jr last May but has decided to bow out with his legacy more than secured.

